Covid-19: DGS discloses technical position for child vaccination

The Directorate-General of Health revealed this Thursday the technical position on vaccination against covid-19 in children from 5 to 11 years old, referring that it “is the result of international studies” and the “risk-benefit assessment”. This Friday, the DGS makes known the details on how the process will take place in Portugal.

Based on the technical position, the DGS will also present in the coming days the final opinion on the vaccination of children.

The Technical Committee recommends priority vaccination of children with comorbidities considered at risk for severe covid-19 and was in favor of universal vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 years.

“From the aforementioned technical position, which results from international studies and from the consultation of other scientific sources, it is concluded that the risk-benefit assessment is favorable to universal vaccination of children in this age group, being a priority for children with comorbidities considered at risk for serious COVID-19.”

The best interval between doses for this age group is still under evaluation.

Among the arguments presented is the fact that children up to 9 years old constitute the age group “with the highest incidence of infection”, the positive opinion of the European Medicines Agency, the current epidemiological context or the Omicron variant.

The Vaccination Commission said that it could change this recommendation, if justified.

“It keeps monitoring the epidemiological situation, scientific evidence and the recommendations of the EU Member States on the vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 years, which are not yet known, and may amend this recommendation whenever justified, namely, with data that may become known about the potential for vaccine escape of the Ómicron variant. “

It also reinforces the need to “prioritize vaccination with the primary vaccination schedule for all people aged 12 and over” and to vaccinate defined groups with the booster dose.

All members of the Technical Commission on Vaccination voted in favor of vaccinating children from 5 to 11 years old.

This technical position comes after several requests, including from political leaders, for the disclosure of all opinions and recommendations delivered to the Directorate-General for Health, namely those produced by the technical commission for vaccination.

On Tuesday, DGS gave the green light to vaccinate children under 12, the priority being children with chronic illnesses..

