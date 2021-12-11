Covid-19 fills US hospitals before the holidays

Coronavirus (Unsplash)

(Bloomberg) – After months of warning that only vaccines could avert a disaster in the Covid-19 pandemic, the US is headed for a holiday crisis.

The numbers of cases of the disease and hospital admissions are increasing around the time of family gatherings. Most victims were not vaccinated.

The situation is especially serious in the freezing climate states in the northeast of the country, but doctors in many places report the constant repetition of the cycle of hospitalization, intensive care and death. There is a lack of beds and health professionals to take care of so many suffering people.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

“We are in a desperate situation,” said Brian Weis, medical director of the Northwest Texas Health System in Amarillo, the city where the state’s worst outbreak occurs.

In 12 states and the US capital, the seven-day moving average of hospitalizations for confirmed cases of Covid-19 has risen at least 50% from two weeks ago, according to official data from the Department of Health and Human Services. Connecticut, New Jersey, the capital Washington, Vermont and Rhode Island recorded the largest percentage increases.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), just over 60% of the US population is fully vaccinated. Thus, there is still a large contingent of individuals who are highly susceptible to the virus and which can overwhelm hospitals.

The most recent data from the CDC, for September, shows that, adjusting for age, unvaccinated people were at approximately 14 times the risk of dying from Covid-19 than those already immunized.

In some northern states, Covid admissions are repeating last year’s seasonal pattern, said Pinar Karaca-Mandic of the University of Minnesota’s Admission Tracking Project.

“Winter is coming, people are more indoors,” she said. In the phase of increasing hospitalizations in 2020, “no one was vaccinated”, remembers Karaca-Mandic. While most Americans are already immunized, they are also isolating less than last year.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

Authorities continue to promote vaccination.

Even in places where the situation is less serious, there is a bad omen. In California, infection rates have remained relatively stable in recent weeks, with admissions close to levels in July, before the delta took over.

But the most populous state in the US had 11 confirmed omicron cases as of Wednesday, which “assumes we’ll see dozens in the next few days, hundreds in the next few weeks, thousands” after that, Gov. Gavin Newsom told the television channel ABC.

sign up for Impulse and receive a weekly summary of the news that touches your pocket — in an easy-to-understand way:

Related