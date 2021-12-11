Covid-19: Japanese create mask that glows in contact with virus | Health

Disclosure/Kyoto Prefectural University Filter glows under ultraviolet light when there are traces of coronavirus.

Japanese researchers have developed masks that glow when exposed to ultraviolet light if they contain traces of the coronavirus, using antibodies extracted from ostrich eggs. The discovery by Yasuhiro Tsukamoto and his team at Kyoto Provincial University in Western Japan is intended to offer users an easy way to test whether they have contracted Covid-19.

After completing the testing phase, the team plans to get government approval to sell the masks possibly next year.

Ostriches are capable of producing many different types of antibodies or proteins that neutralize foreign entities in the body. In February of last year, the team injected an inactive, non-threatening form of the coronavirus into female ostrich, successfully extracting a large amount of antibodies from the eggs they laid.

Scientists began by creating a filter mask coated with ostrich antibodies targeting the new coronavirus. A study of 32 people with Covid-19 for ten days showed that all masks worn by participants glowed under ultraviolet light, particularly in the areas around the nose and mouth. The glare reduced over time, due to the decrease in viral load.

The team intends to continue with the tests and carry out a study with 150 people. Another goal is to develop masks so that they automatically glow, without special lighting, if the virus is detected.

The university dean discovered that he himself was Covid-19 positive after wearing one of the experimental masks and finding it glowed when checked. He confirmed the diagnosis using a standard test for the disease.

“We can mass produce ostrich antibodies at a low cost. In the future, I want to make this an easy test kit that anyone can use,” Tsukamoto said in an interview with Kyodo News.