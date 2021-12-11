Covid: How will the coronavirus evolve over the next few years?

When one thinks that the covid-19 situation is about to get under control, yet another variant emerges, worrying experts and the population as a whole. The most recent case was the emergence of Ômicron, which has already spread to numerous countries, including Brazil. Faced with new developments, last Tuesday (7) the scientific journal Nature published an article on how the coronavirus will evolve in the coming years.

According to the paper, the way in which SARS-CoV-2 evolves in response to immunity has implications for its transition to an endemic virus, and there is no stable base of infections to build on when making such an estimate. The virus is likely, then, to cause outbreaks and epidemics of varying sizes, such as the flu and most other common respiratory infections.

Scientists are currently investigating how quickly a population becomes susceptible to infection, and whether the main cause is viral evolution, diminished immune responses, or the birth of babies without immunity to the virus. The most optimistic (and unfortunately the least likely, from the researchers’ point of view) scenario would be SARS-CoV-2 following the measles path, with vaccination providing lifetime protection and the virus circulating mostly based on new births. .

Experts estimate how the coronavirus will evolve over the next few years (Image: Rawpixel/Envato)

In the scientists’ view, a more likely scenario for SARS-CoV-2 would be the majority of people infected in the first two years of life, such as respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), the leading cause of infant hospitalization. This is due to decreased immunity and viral evolution together, allowing new strains to infect adults with mild symptoms due to childhood exposure. If SARS-CoV-2 follows this path, it essentially becomes a childhood virus.

In any case, how quickly SARS-CoV-2 evolves in response to immunity will determine how often vaccines need to be updated. It can be like H3N2 (Influenza), for example, in which the vaccine needs to be updated every one or two years. The article points out that vaccinating as many people as possible can prevent the virus from triggering the changes that generate a new wave. The point is, the coronavirus can go in many different directions. It remains to wait for what is to come.

Source: Nature