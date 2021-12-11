Covid vaccination: 65.27% of the population is fully immunized | Vaccines

Data from the consortium of press vehicles released at 20:00 this Friday (10) show that 139,229,299 people took the second or single dose of vaccines and thus they are fully immunized. This number represents 65.27% of the population.

The booster dose was applied to 20,222,395 people, representing 9.48% of the population.

160,060,091 people, representing 75.03% of the population, took at least the first dose of vaccines.

Adding the first, the second, the single and the booster dose, there are 319,511.785 doses given since the beginning of the vaccination.

At least ten states, AC, AL, BA, MT, MA, PB, PR, RO, RR and SC, had problems in disclosing vaccine data this Friday (10), the same day hackers invaded the website. Ministry of Health, the application and the page of ConnectSUS – platform that shows proof of vaccination against Covid-19.

From yesterday to today, the first dose was administered to 92,428 people, the second to 338,191 the single dose to 46,180, and the booster dose to 446,681, a total of 923,480 doses applied.

The states with the highest percentage of the population immunized (with a second dose or a single dose) are: São Paulo (77.05%), Mato Grosso do Sul (71.11%), Rio Grande do Sul (69.47%), Santa Catarina (69.42%) and Minas Gerais (68.76%).

Among those whose population is partially immunized are São Paulo (81.78%), Santa Catarina (78.72%), Paraná (77.85%), Rio Grande do Sul (77.66%) and Piauí ( 77.59%).

The survey is the result of a partnership of the press vehicles consortium, formed by G1, “O Globo”, “Extra”, “O Estado de S.Paulo”, “Folha de S.Paulo” and UOL. Vaccination data started to be followed from January 21st.

319,511.785 (82.09% of the doses distributed to the states) 14 states and the DF released new data: MS, SE, PE, MG, RR, DF, PA, PI, ES, RN, MA, CE, SP, AM, BA

MS, SE, PE, MG, RR, DF, PA, PI, ES, RN, MA, CE, SP, AM, BA 12 states have not released new data: AC, AL, AP, GO, MT, PB, PR, RJ, RO, RS, SC, TO

Total vaccinated, according to governments, and the percentage in relation to the population of the state:

AC – 1st dose: 566,240 (62.44%); 2nd dose + single dose: 432,866 (47.73%); booster dose: 18411

AL – 1st dose: 2,345,592 (69.7%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,818,964 (54.05%); booster dose: 181631

AM – 1st dose: 2,722,049 (63.75%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,179,660 (51.05%); booster dose: 290723

AP – 1st dose: 507,972 (57.88%); 2nd dose + single dose: 343,535 (39.14%); booster dose: 9751

BA – 1st dose: 10,692,831 (71.36%); 2nd dose + single dose: 8,600,105 (57.39%); booster dose: 975977

EC – 1st dose: 6,911,100 (74.79%); 2nd dose + single dose: 6,205,610 (67.16%); booster dose: 719315

DF – 1st dose: 2,293,285 (74.11%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,043,544 (66.04%); booster dose: 246606

ES – 1st dose: 3,091,509 (75.25%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,699,229 (65.7%); booster dose: 542258

GO – 1st dose: 5,235,405 (72.65%); 2nd dose + single dose: 4,215,698 (58.5%); booster dose: 481554

MA – 1st dose: 4,487,946 (62.74%); 2nd dose + single dose: 3,500,242 (48.93%); booster dose: 308472

MG – 1st dose: 16,521,914 (77.16%); 2nd dose + single dose: 14,723,631 (68.76%); booster dose: 2091036

MS – 1st dose: 2,033,304 (71.62%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,018,829 (71.11%); booster dose: 473290

MT – 1st dose: 2,541,765 (71.25%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,062,206 (57.81%); booster dose: 176421

PA – 1st dose: 5,450,728 (62.1%); 2nd dose + single dose: 4,154,784 (47.34%); booster dose: 353322

PB – 1st dose: 3,092,431 (76.17%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,490,146 (61.34%); booster dose: 342135

PE – 1st dose: 7,207,766 (74.5%); 2nd dose + single dose: 6,004,381 (62.06%); booster dose: 863294

PI – 1st dose: 2,552,207 (77.59%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,151,105 (65.4%); booster dose: 222815

PR – 1st dose: 9,029,039 (77.85%); 2nd dose + single dose: 7,884,753 (67.99%); booster dose: 943969

RJ – 1st dose: 13,001,532 (74.45%); 2nd dose + single dose: 10,814,400 (61.93%); booster dose: 1788139

NB – 1st dose: 2,603,275 (73.11%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,262,455 (63.54%); booster dose: 345959

RO – 1st dose: 1,197,996 (66%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,000,208 (55.1%); booster dose: 104654

RR – 1st dose: 360,832 (55.28%); 2nd dose + single dose: 258,991 (39.68%); booster dose: 19623

RS – 1st dose: 8,904,911 (77.66%); 2nd dose + single dose: 7,997,283 (69.74%); booster dose: 1370365

SC – 1st dose: 5,776,792 (78.72%); 2nd dose + single dose: 5,094,416 (69.42%); booster dose: 577890

SE – 1st dose: 1,728,685 (73.92%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,494,562 (63.91%); booster dose: 181485

SP – 1st dose: 38,148,061 (81.78%); 2nd dose + single dose: 35,944,208 (77.05%); booster dose: 6511308

TO – 1st dose: 1,054,924 (65.63%); 2nd dose + single dose: 833,488 (51.85%); booster dose: 81992

How many doses each state received by December 10

AC: 1,015,363

AL: 5,352,935

AM: 6,362,250

AP: 1,278,730

BA: 25,678,337

EC: 16,407,494

DF: 6,253,317

ES: 7,799,520

GO: 12,253,690

MA: 9,246,191

MG: 39,720,009

MS: 4,549,952

MT: 6,463,887

PA: 13,391,235

PB: 6,720,103

PE: 16,613,233

PI: 5,590,945

PR: 20,905,412

RJ: 26,015,376

RN: 6,502,150

RO: 2,817,558

RR: 1,212,538

RS: 21,604,416

SC: 13,328,618

SE: 3,920,665

SP: 80,963,348

TO: 2,606,025