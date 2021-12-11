Covid vaccination: 65.27% of the population is fully immunized | Vaccines

Data from the consortium of press vehicles released at 20:00 this Friday (10) show that 139,229,299 people took the second or single dose of vaccines and thus they are fully immunized. This number represents 65.27% of the population.
The booster dose was applied to 20,222,395 people, representing 9.48% of the population.
160,060,091 people, representing 75.03% of the population, took at least the first dose of vaccines.
Adding the first, the second, the single and the booster dose, there are 319,511.785 doses given since the beginning of the vaccination.
At least ten states, AC, AL, BA, MT, MA, PB, PR, RO, RR and SC, had problems in disclosing vaccine data this Friday (10), the same day hackers invaded the website. Ministry of Health, the application and the page of ConnectSUS – platform that shows proof of vaccination against Covid-19.
From yesterday to today, the first dose was administered to 92,428 people, the second to 338,191 the single dose to 46,180, and the booster dose to 446,681, a total of 923,480 doses applied.
The states with the highest percentage of the population immunized (with a second dose or a single dose) are: São Paulo (77.05%), Mato Grosso do Sul (71.11%), Rio Grande do Sul (69.47%), Santa Catarina (69.42%) and Minas Gerais (68.76%).
Among those whose population is partially immunized are São Paulo (81.78%), Santa Catarina (78.72%), Paraná (77.85%), Rio Grande do Sul (77.66%) and Piauí ( 77.59%).
The survey is the result of a partnership of the press vehicles consortium, formed by G1, “O Globo”, “Extra”, “O Estado de S.Paulo”, “Folha de S.Paulo” and UOL. Vaccination data started to be followed from January 21st.
- Total number of people who received at least one of the necessary doses: 160,060,091 (75.03% of the population)
- Total people who are fully immunized (who received two doses or a single dose): 139,229,299 (65.27% of the population)
- Total doses applied: 319,511.785 (82.09% of the doses distributed to the states)
- 14 states and the DF released new data: MS, SE, PE, MG, RR, DF, PA, PI, ES, RN, MA, CE, SP, AM, BA
- 12 states have not released new data: AC, AL, AP, GO, MT, PB, PR, RJ, RO, RS, SC, TO
Total vaccinated, according to governments, and the percentage in relation to the population of the state:
Vaccination this Friday — Photo: Art g1
- AC – 1st dose: 566,240 (62.44%); 2nd dose + single dose: 432,866 (47.73%); booster dose: 18411
- AL – 1st dose: 2,345,592 (69.7%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,818,964 (54.05%); booster dose: 181631
- AM – 1st dose: 2,722,049 (63.75%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,179,660 (51.05%); booster dose: 290723
- AP – 1st dose: 507,972 (57.88%); 2nd dose + single dose: 343,535 (39.14%); booster dose: 9751
- BA – 1st dose: 10,692,831 (71.36%); 2nd dose + single dose: 8,600,105 (57.39%); booster dose: 975977
- EC – 1st dose: 6,911,100 (74.79%); 2nd dose + single dose: 6,205,610 (67.16%); booster dose: 719315
- DF – 1st dose: 2,293,285 (74.11%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,043,544 (66.04%); booster dose: 246606
- ES – 1st dose: 3,091,509 (75.25%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,699,229 (65.7%); booster dose: 542258
- GO – 1st dose: 5,235,405 (72.65%); 2nd dose + single dose: 4,215,698 (58.5%); booster dose: 481554
- MA – 1st dose: 4,487,946 (62.74%); 2nd dose + single dose: 3,500,242 (48.93%); booster dose: 308472
- MG – 1st dose: 16,521,914 (77.16%); 2nd dose + single dose: 14,723,631 (68.76%); booster dose: 2091036
- MS – 1st dose: 2,033,304 (71.62%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,018,829 (71.11%); booster dose: 473290
- MT – 1st dose: 2,541,765 (71.25%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,062,206 (57.81%); booster dose: 176421
- PA – 1st dose: 5,450,728 (62.1%); 2nd dose + single dose: 4,154,784 (47.34%); booster dose: 353322
- PB – 1st dose: 3,092,431 (76.17%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,490,146 (61.34%); booster dose: 342135
- PE – 1st dose: 7,207,766 (74.5%); 2nd dose + single dose: 6,004,381 (62.06%); booster dose: 863294
- PI – 1st dose: 2,552,207 (77.59%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,151,105 (65.4%); booster dose: 222815
- PR – 1st dose: 9,029,039 (77.85%); 2nd dose + single dose: 7,884,753 (67.99%); booster dose: 943969
- RJ – 1st dose: 13,001,532 (74.45%); 2nd dose + single dose: 10,814,400 (61.93%); booster dose: 1788139
- NB – 1st dose: 2,603,275 (73.11%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,262,455 (63.54%); booster dose: 345959
- RO – 1st dose: 1,197,996 (66%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,000,208 (55.1%); booster dose: 104654
- RR – 1st dose: 360,832 (55.28%); 2nd dose + single dose: 258,991 (39.68%); booster dose: 19623
- RS – 1st dose: 8,904,911 (77.66%); 2nd dose + single dose: 7,997,283 (69.74%); booster dose: 1370365
- SC – 1st dose: 5,776,792 (78.72%); 2nd dose + single dose: 5,094,416 (69.42%); booster dose: 577890
- SE – 1st dose: 1,728,685 (73.92%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,494,562 (63.91%); booster dose: 181485
- SP – 1st dose: 38,148,061 (81.78%); 2nd dose + single dose: 35,944,208 (77.05%); booster dose: 6511308
- TO – 1st dose: 1,054,924 (65.63%); 2nd dose + single dose: 833,488 (51.85%); booster dose: 81992
How many doses each state received by December 10
- AC: 1,015,363
- AL: 5,352,935
- AM: 6,362,250
- AP: 1,278,730
- BA: 25,678,337
- EC: 16,407,494
- DF: 6,253,317
- ES: 7,799,520
- GO: 12,253,690
- MA: 9,246,191
- MG: 39,720,009
- MS: 4,549,952
- MT: 6,463,887
- PA: 13,391,235
- PB: 6,720,103
- PE: 16,613,233
- PI: 5,590,945
- PR: 20,905,412
- RJ: 26,015,376
- RN: 6,502,150
- RO: 2,817,558
- RR: 1,212,538
- RS: 21,604,416
- SC: 13,328,618
- SE: 3,920,665
- SP: 80,963,348
- TO: 2,606,025
The media outlet consortium was formed in June 2020 in response to a decision by President Jair Bolsonaro to restrict access to data on the pandemic at the time. The bulletins currently report the number of people killed by coronaviruses, the number of infected people and the moving average, an indicator according to which it is possible to verify in which states the pandemic of the new coronavirus is increasing, decreasing or in stability.