Covid: woman with false vaccination certificate dies in France – News

A 57-year-old woman who had a vaccination certificate against Covid-19 A fake died of the disease in a hospital in Paris, France, a medical official at the clinic said on Friday (10).

The patient, with no medical record, was admitted to the hospital in Hauts-de-Seine with the false document, purchased from a doctor, which assured that she had been vaccinated.

She had the severe form of the disease, “which quickly progressed to a severe respiratory attack,” said Djillali Annane, head of the hospital’s intensive care unit, interviewed by RTL radio.

Had doctors known that the patient was not vaccinated against the coronavirus, they could have “early administered neutralizing antibodies, which are known to be effective in reducing the risk of disease progression,” he added.

A false vaccination certificate “does not protect against the virus and can mislead the doctor who sees the patient”, he pointed out.

Doctors discovered the truth about the fake certificate after the patient’s husband admitted that she was not immunized. He got vaccinated, but said he “had difficulty” in convincing her to do so, Dr. Annane explained.