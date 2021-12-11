‘Cowboy Bebop’ and 9 other series CANCELED by Netflix in 2021

Since the beginning of the pandemic, TV series lovers have been surprised by a succession of unexpected cancellations of some of their most beloved productions.

And the year 2021 has been very similar. With new series not even given a chance to renew for a second season, other popular and longevity titles have also seen their narratives abruptly cut short by cancellation.

For you to be informed, we have separated here ALL 10 series that went through the Netflix machete, whether by low ratings or cost cutting in this pandemic era.

Cowboy Bebop

THE Netflix canceled the live-action series after only one season. The production, which shared the opinion of critics with 46% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, was launched on the streaming service less than three weeks ago.

The reason for the cancellation was not disclosed. Remember that the original anime is also available on Netflix!

With touches of philosophy, deep and psychological dialogues, the anime ‘Cowboy Bepop’ tells the story of a group of bounty hunters who travel in a spaceship titled Bepop. And as they look for work, the conversations become even more interesting and reflective. the cast has John Cho, Mustafa Shakir, Daniella Pineda, Elena Satine and Alex Hassell.

Opposites attract when the cynical Dash and the optimistic Lily exchange messages and challenges in a notebook they leave in different parts of New York.

one season

The first generation of these superheroes kept the world safe for nearly a century. But will your children be able to carry that legacy?

one season

A single father, owner of a cosmetics company, needs to learn by force how to deal with his teenage daughter, who moved in with him.

An season

After failing in her career, an aspiring country singer finds a new life as a nanny to the five adorable children of a handsome widower.

one season

A New York college student who moonlights as a dominatrix hires her best friend from school, fresh out of the closet, as her assistant.

two seasons

Kevin James plays the boss of a NASCAR team in Pit Stop. When the team owner retires and hands over the leadership to his daughter, James needs to prevent her proposed changes from ending up harming the group.

one season

Hilarious teacher Gabriel Iglesias teaches at the school where he studied and tries to make a difference in the lives of some maladjusted but talented students.

three seasons

In 19th century London, a group of young people are dedicated to solving supernatural crimes at the request of Dr Watson and his partner Sherlock Holmes.

one season

Five students from Brooklyn’s largest public school face a chaotic world as they struggle for survival, freedom and a better future.

one season

While Alfred the Great defends his kingdom from Norse invasions, Uhtred – a Saxon raised by Vikings – plans to claim what is rightfully his.

four seasons