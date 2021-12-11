Creator regrets killing character in La Casa de Papel

Alex Pina, the creator of La Casa de Papel, revealed in an interview with CNN Brasil that he regretted killing a character on Netflix. The series had some memorable deaths from Tokyo, Nairobi and Berlin.

But, to everyone’s surprise, the character who makes Pina have this regret is Moscow. The veteran thug is introduced as Denver’s father and Manila’s godfather.

Like Berlin, Moscow is killed in the Mint’s assault. In his own defense, the creator said he didn’t know the show would gain new life on Netflix – La Casa de Papel was canceled in Spain before it arrived on the platform.

With that, he could not avoid the sad fate of Moscow, played by Paco Tous in the series.

“He was a character who offered a lot of comedy and who, for me, still had a lot to give. If I knew that we would have a longer life, maybe I would think twice”, explained the creator of the series.

Many fans can agree with Pina, but adding that the deaths of Tokyo and Nairobi were also very debatable.

Explained why character disappears in La Casa de Papel

Arturo leaves the Bank of Spain with medical care in the first part of the fifth season of La Casa de Papel. In the final episodes on Netflix, the character doesn’t appear, leaving all fans wondering why.

On the bench, Arturo showed his disgusting personality again. The character even sexually abuses a character.

Spectators expected Arturo to be shown paying for the crime committed. But La Casa de Papel only mentioned that he was still alive.

For Télé-Loisirs magazine, his interpreter, Enrique Arce, said that the production decided to cut Arturo’s participation. The moment was in the script, but it was taken away.

“When I filmed my last scene, I didn’t know it was my last day of shooting. In the tenth episode, Arturo was supposed to have a very important role, but in the end, the writers rewrote and took away a lot. That part where I was very present is gone,” explained Arce.

Even with the statement, fans are not sure what was the outcome of Arturo in the story of La Casa de Papel.

La Casa de Papel is with all seasons on Netflix.