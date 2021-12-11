Credit Suisse projects a 0.5% drop in GDP in 2022 and warns of an economic trap in Brazil

(Shutterstock)

In a forecast report for Brazil, Credit Suisse pointed out that the country’s economy should enter a new recession with a 0.5% drop in GDP in 2022, with a worse performance than its peers.

Solange Srour and Lucas Vilela, economists at the bank, highlight the risk of the country entering an “economic trap” (or economic trap), in which low growth pressures politicians to increase spending, intensifying the causes of low growth. For them, without a strong commitment to reducing the deficit and increasing productivity, we are likely to have weak GDP growth and a continuation of worsening gross debt.

They still project that consumption and investment will contract due to the sharp rise in inflation, the high need for government financing and greater uncertainties. For 2023, the projection is for an increase of 2.3% of GDP.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

For inflation, the projection is for an increase of 6% in 2022, explained by the inertia of prices, recovery in prices for services and higher prices for industrial products. In 2023, inflation is expected to decelerate to 3.8%, reflecting the lagged effect of the slowdown in economic growth and lower input cost pressure.

The projection is that the Central Bank will continue to increase interest rates in the coming months, reaching 12.25% in May 2022, compared to the current 9.25% per year. The beginning of the easing cycle should only occur in early 2023, when inflation expectations for the monetary horizon are back to the inflation target. Interest rates are expected to be 7.5% by the end of 2023.

The tightening of monetary policy with high interest rates and the heightened uncertainty regarding the political scenario should overshadow the recovery of job creation and the increase in wages. The impact of rising interest rates is likely to be a further relevant drop in purchasing power, lower consumer confidence and a reduction in bank lending.

Looking at the main projections of macroeconomic indicators, Solange and Vilela expect gross debt to continue growing over the next two years, to 86.8% of GDP and 89.4% of GDP, respectively.

Elections: main domestic risk in the year

With 2022 being an election year, the political landscape was also highlighted in the report, with the analysis team seeing it as the top domestic risk of the year. For economists, the electoral race should be focused on former president Lula (PT) and current president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), with both candidates tending to focus on social programs that alleviate the poor performance of the economy in recent years.

On the other hand, the real structural solutions to these problems should not be discussed in the electoral campaign, they assess.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

Despite this, economists believe that the next government will need to make progress in structural reforms, especially in the process of fiscal consolidation.

Economists assess that potential candidates of the so-called “third way” Sergio Moro (Podemos) and João Doria (PSDB) recognize the importance of a solid fiscal framework, while they see Ciro Gomes (PDT) with an opposite view.

They also cite some polls of electoral intent showing Lula with a large advantage over Bolsonaro, citing the latest disclosure by PoderData. Moro, on the other hand, has almost 8% of voting intentions, followed by Ciro Gomes (PDT). Other potential candidates still have low voting intentions and will need to increase their recognition in the country to become more competitive, they assess.

But voting intention polls could change significantly, noting that the number of undecided voters (blank, nil, don’t know) remains high until very close to election, according to historical data.

Analyst at Rico Corretora teaches practical tools to extract profits from the financial market consistently. Sign up for free.

Related