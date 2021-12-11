Criminals sell SUS registration logins and passwords

Criminals are putting up for sale logins and passwords of people registered in the CadSUS (National Register of SUS Users) and E-SUS systems of the Ministry of Health. The ads made through posts on Facebook and videos on YouTube were found by Folha de São Paulo.

With the data in hand, it’s possible change the files of those registered in the systems, changing information such as parental name, ID, photo, blood type, race, among others. In addition, criminals claim in the ad that it is possible to add birth certificate data, marriage certificate and more. It is noteworthy that the criminals’ announcements were made before yesterday’s attack (9) on the Ministry of Health.

In contact with the group, the vehicle discovered that sellers charge R$ 250 for the person to change registration forms and have access to personal data on CadSUS.

the culprits

According to leaf, criminals are not hackers, but operators accredited in the systems who join the scheme and sell the passwords. The activity is classified as a crime of embezzlement, which occurs when a public official uses his function to gain advantage.

In response to the report, the Ministry of Health stated that it sent all the material found by the vehicle to the DataSUS Information Security team and “that it is taking the necessary steps to open a process with the competent authorities and due investigation”.