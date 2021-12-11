Cruzeiro wins Christmas and guarantees the final of the Club World Cup







FIVB

One more final! In the semifinal of the Men’s Volleyball Club World Cup, Cruzeiro overcame Natal, by 3 sets to 1, on Friday night (10) and guaranteed itself in the decision of the competition held in Betim. In this Friday’s duel, the miners dominated most of the duel and came out with the triumph. In the duel for the title, the Belo Horizonte team will have Civitanova, from Italy, as their opponent.

-Table of the 2021 Men’s Volleyball World Cup

The game

In the first set of departure, Sada Cruzeiro was dominant. After a moment of equality at the beginning, the miners grew in the defensive system and in the blockade. In this way, the team placed itself in front of the scoreboard and had no problems to finish 25 to 17.

In the second set, the game changed a little. Being able to sustain their game a little due to the low number of errors, Funvic Natal balanced their actions for most of the time. However, in the final third of the points, Cruzeiro improved and, pushed by their fans, took the lead of the scoreboard to close 25-22, making 2 sets to 0.

+ FOLLOW THE OTD ON YOUTUBE, INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK AND TIKTOK

After a good second set, Natal maintained the level of play in the third half and continued to balance the actions. With the defensive system and the blocking more effective than in other moments of the duel, the northeastern Brazilian team arrived at the moment of definition with the advantage, in 22 to 21. With the advantage, the team had the Yudi pointer illuminated and closed at 25 to 23, staying alive in the duel.

In the fourth set, Cruzeiro started with everything and posted a difference of four points on the scoreboard, with 6 to 2. In the sequence, managing to rebalance the team on the court, the Natal team touched the marker, with 16 to 13. In the sequence, In the end, the hosts started to take advantage of the opponent’s mistakes and the advantage increased to 19 to 13. At the time of definition, it was enough for the Belo Horizonte team to keep the ball rolling to close in 25 to 17 and guarantee themselves in the decision.