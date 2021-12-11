Curitiba invites a new audience for the booster dose of the covid vaccine. See the schedule

The Municipal Health Department (SMS) releases the schedule for the application of the booster dose of the anti-covid vaccine. Next week, more than 71 thousand people are expected to receive the second dose between June 30 and July 29 (schedule below).

With doses available, Curitiba is anticipating the booster dose for the new recruits. The decision follows a recommendation from the Technical and Medical Ethics Committee of the Municipal Health Department, which considered the arrival of a new variant of concern to the country (ômicron), in addition to the proximity of the holiday celebrations and travel, and chose to reinforce vaccination actions.

Janssen

People vaccinated with immunization agents Janssen are also being called to receive the booster dose. With dose limitation, those vaccinated with a single dose between June 30th and July 5th will receive the vaccine complement this week. For this audience, service will be concentrated in 13 specific points. Check the locations before heading for vaccinations.

Those summoned to receive the booster dose this week will receive a message via the Health Already application this past Friday (12/10), advising that they are eligible to return to vaccination points.

Those unable to attend the call-up day or those who have their booster dose overdue can seek vaccination points, from Monday to Friday. Saúde has maintained the continuous recap for the first dose, second dose and booster dose.

where is there vaccine

Vaccination sites may change according to the estimated public to receive vaccine each day. Before looking for a unit, check the ones that will apply on the Imuniza Já website.

Guidance to receive the booster dose

To receive the booster dose, just look for one of the vaccination points in the city, from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, take an identification document with photo and CPF.

Who can receive the booster dose next week, vaccinated with Astrazeneca, Coronavac or Pfizer in the previous doses

– Monday, December 13: everyone aged 18 and over vaccinated with the second dose by July 26;

– Tuesday, December 14: no call for backup, only absentees;

– Wednesday, December 15: everyone aged 18 and over vaccinated with the second dose by July 27;

– Thursday, December 16: no call for backup, only absentees;

– Friday, December 17th: everyone aged 18 and over vaccinated with the second dose by July 29th.

Who can receive the booster dose next week, vaccinated with the single dose of Janssen

– Monday, December 13: all ages 18 and over vaccinated with the single dose by June 30;

– Tuesday, December 14: everyone aged 18 and over vaccinated with the single dose by July 5th;

Other groups and recaps

Vaccination points also continue to apply on weekdays:

first dose

– First dose for people aged 12 and over;

second dose

– Second scheduled dose;

– Recap of the second dose of people previously called;

booster dose

– Scheduled booster dose;

– Recap of booster doses from people previously called.