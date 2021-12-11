Customer surprises homeless woman by giving a furnished house as a gift

An employee of the Dunkin’Donuts fast food chain in Ohio, United States, was surprised by the gesture of solidarity from a client she befriended, who gave her a fully furnished house as a Christmas present.

Attendant Ebony Johnsson, 33, met Suzanne Burke three years ago when she saw her at the drive-thru window. Every time Suzanne showed up at the establishment for breakfast, she talked to Ebony, and from that bond, a strong friendship emerged between the two.

In an interview with WCPO channel, Suzanne told how she was enchanted by the kindness of the employee: “Ebony worked at the drive-thru for three years and really provided incredible customer service.”

At one point, Ebony opened up to the client about her personal life and told her that she was often working off shift because of serious financial problems. So much so that she was looking for a new place to live with her children, as she had been evicted from her old home. ]

“I come to work every day and nobody knows what I’m going through because I always try to be kind and have a smile on my face for our clients,” Ebony told NBC’s “Today” show.

After hearing her friend’s story, Suzanne decided to help her in a way that could transform her life.

“She went through a lot of difficulties, I just wanted to do something to improve her situation and that of her family,” she explained to the WCPO.

Having already worked in social services, Suzanne drew on her old contacts with companies and organizations to find a solution, and nine months later, she landed a furnished property that was given to Ebony as a gift.

“I wanted to make sure they had stable housing so Ebony could continue to provide the excellent service she does at the restaurant,” he said.

Upon receiving her new home, Ebony could not contain her emotions and thanked her friend and the organizations involved enormously. “Oh my God, I’m so happy. I’m so grateful that we’re in our house,'” she said.

To fulfill Ebony’s dream, Suzanne enlisted the help of Furniture Bank, a furniture bank for people in need, and interior designer Jo Potvin, who also said they were moved by the drama of the mother of a family.

“This is the perfect time of year to feel like you’re spreading joy,” Potvin told the WCPO. Dana Saxton, executive director of New Life Furniture Bank, said, “It’s a gift for both us and them to be able to provide this moment of happiness and hope for the family.”