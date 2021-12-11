Dayane Mello and Liziane Gutierrez set up a shack entitled to threats | famous

Liziane Gutierrez, the first eliminated from the reality that confines the famous in São Paulo, in the interior of Itapecerica da Serra, continues to cause. The confusion outside of rural reality this time involves the digital influencer with another former participant, coincidentally who is also an international celebrity. Dayane Mello, labeled as the villain of ‘The 13th Farm’, had to face the fury of the beauty who resides in Las Vegas.

At the beginning of ‘The Farm’, Dayane Mello and Liziane Gutierrez were very close. Liziane, who was the first eliminated from the game, spent only two weeks participating in the confinement, along with the other celebrities. In moments of loneliness, the model who lives in Italy, was company for the digital influencer known for confusion outside Brazil.

The confusion between the former people began on ‘Live do Eliminado’, a live broadcast, produced by Record and commanded by Lidi Lisboa and Lucas Selfie. Lucas Maciel, former pawn who recently participated in ‘Ilha Record’, decided to question the approximation between Liziane Gutierrez and Dayane Mello live. Day then replied the famous, denying that he had any kind of relationship with the carioca. “Can you remember who was the first eliminated from the Farm?”, asked the boy during the interview.

“I read? Liziane? Hay fire this girl”, replied Dayane Mello. Lucas Selfie was direct, wanting to know about the proximity between the former participants of the reality show: “Were you friends?”. Day, ex-sister of ‘Big Brother Italy’, promptly denied: “No, we were never friends. How do you make friends in a week? Actually I didn’t have much contact, right? There, everyone wants to make friends to kind of hang on to people, to eat around the edges. There are few who want to put their face to the punch and do the business alone”.

After watching Dayane Mello’s speech, Liziane Gutierrez even used her Twitter profile to vent, sending a message to the model and accusing the former artist of suffering from amnesia: “Dear Day, I think you forgot your bedroom conversations and your tree house chats. If we’ve never really had any contact inside or closeness, I think you have amnesia.”

It didn’t stop there! Last Wednesday (8), Dayane Mello participated in the ‘Link Podcast’ also produced by Record. The podcast, which was presented by Fabíola Gadelha, is now conducted by Lucas Selfie, after the journalist’s pregnancy. The content creator and ex-Band thanked the model for participating, taking advantage of the space to announce the following day’s guest: “That’s it! Thanks huh, Day. Thanks for the chat! It was very good, I hope the guys got to know you more deeply. A hug for your guys and a hug for the haters, more love for us. We return tomorrow with Liziane Gutierrez! Do you want to leave a question for her?”.

The climate then took over the studio, when the guest refused to send a question to her former co-worker: “No! Who is Liziane?“. Lucas Selfie recalled who he was and received an answer from Dayane Mello: “Namaste? Namastê, she takes everything to people like that. I like her a lot, I’m going to send her a big kiss, but please stop taking things for people. Stop taking a stand for people’s lives, talk about the Farm and don’t talk about Dayane. The talk is straight!”.

Without taking shit home, Liziane Gutierrez once again clashed with Dayane Mello: “I have this angel face, but I know from gossip that no one cares. I have a prints folder”, started posting a parody on his Twitter. According to the digital influencer, there is evidence that contradicts Day’s lines: “Good people, when you are going to say something, make sure there are no prints or anything that proves otherwise. I don’t work with blah blah blah, I work with tests”.

“Tomorrow I will be on Link Podcast with Lucas Maciel. Let’s find out if Caninana knows Liziane Gutierrez or not?”, continued the post, irritated by the interview with Dayane Mello. The international celebrity took the opportunity to score, during the sequence of tweets, which is always mentioned in the programs and spoke about the cancellation of Rico Melquiades’ rival: “Since I left and I was the first eliminated, I have always been mentioned in interviews. Imagine if I had stayed longer? Peace would not have been an option there. Say it good or bad, speak of me. Thank God I didn’t get canceled and rejected”.

This Thursday (9), the first eliminated from ‘A Fazenda 13’, would participate in the ‘Link Podcast’. Lucas Maciel disclosed in his profiles that there was an unforeseen event with Liziane Gutierrez and the interview had to be postponed. So far, the ex-peoa who promised to set fire to the hay, sought by the EM OFF, has not commented and also has not revealed the reason for the eventuality in its official pages.

Dear Day, I think you’ve forgotten your bedroom conversations and your tree house conversations. If we’ve never really had contact inside or close proximity, I think you have amnesia. #The farm pic.twitter.com/nGPNaCVIoq — Liziane Gutierrez 💣 (@lizianetierrez) December 4, 2021