Defendants in the Kiss nightclub case are convicted; judge orders arrest, but TJ grants habeas corpus | Rio Grande do Sul

After 10 days of trial and almost nine years of waiting, the Court of Jury of the Central Forum of Porto Alegre sentenced for the death of 242 people you four accused defendants from the fire at the Kiss nightclub: Elissandro Callegaro Spohr, Mauro Lodeiro Hoffmann, Marcelo de Jesus dos Santos and Luciano Augusto Bonilha Leão. The sentence began to be read this Friday (10) afternoon. See below what the parties said.

Share this news on WhatsApp

Share this news on Telegram

The fire at dawn on January 27, 2013 in Santa Maria, in the Central Region of Rio Grande do Sul, left 242 dead people and another 636 wounds. The victims, for the most part, were young students aged between 17 and 30, residents of the university town.

Elissandro Spohr, partner of the club: 22 years and six months in prison for simple homicide with eventual intent

22 years and six months in prison for simple homicide with eventual intent Mauro Hoffmann, partner of the club: 19 years and six months in prison for simple homicide with eventual intent

19 years and six months in prison for simple homicide with eventual intent Marcelo de Jesus, vocalist of the band: 18 years in prison for simple homicide with eventual intent

18 years in prison for simple homicide with eventual intent Luciano Bonilha, band assistant: 18 years in prison for simple homicide with eventual intent

The sentence would be served in a closed regime and, for being over 15 years, it would be executed on a provisional basis. The arrest of the four was ordered by the magistrate. However, Faccini Neto received the communication that the Court of Justice was granted a habeas courpus preventive in favor of one of the defendants, what did suspend the execution of the penalty of the four.

“In a case like the present one, it must be mentioned that 242 people are dead, a circumstance that, in the orbit of eventual intent, is already immensely serious”, said judge Orlando Faccini Neto.

The tragedy is the largest occurrence in terms of number of victims in the history of Rio Grande do Sul and the second in Brazil, second only to the fire at the Gran Circo Norte Americano, in Niterói (RJ), which left 503 dead in 1961.

1 of 5 Kiko Spohr, Mauro Hoffmann, Marcelo de Jesus dos Santos and Luciano Bonilha Leão during the jury at Kiss nightclub — Photo: Reproduction/TJ-RS Kiko Spohr, Mauro Hoffmann, Marcelo de Jesus dos Santos and Luciano Bonilha Leão during the jury at Kiss nightclub — Photo: Reproduction/TJ-RS

The performance of the jury closes a long wait for family members, survivors, defendants, witnesses and also the community of Santa Maria. In the plenary where the hearings were held, in family tents set up next to the forum and in the city where the tragedy occurred or through press coverage, the public’s expectation for the outcome was high.

past more than 3,200 days since the fire, the case has been analyzed by the police and the Public Ministry, reaching the Judiciary. The period is due to numerous stages of the process, between filing the complaint, resources, embargoes and requests for insult and dismemberment of the jury.

With the sentences defined, both the defendants and the MP can appeal the decision., but the courts will only be able to modify the penalty or determine the retrial, without modifying the decision of the jurors.

VIDEO: Statements and moments of judgment

Statements and moments of judgment RECONSTITUTION: See 3D mockup of the Kiss nightclub

Elissandro Spohr, known as Kiko, was the first of the four defendants to be heard during the trial. During his speech, very moved, he addressed the families of the victims who were accompanying the plenary session.

“I didn’t want this, I didn’t choose this. I can’t take it anymore. I learned to cry silently inside a jail. Why did this happen at Kiss? overnight. I was there,” he shouted.

The club’s partner said he made the requested adjustments to reduce noise pollution in the club. When asked about hiring Gurizada Fandangueira, Kiko says he did not know that the band used pyrotechnic devices in concerts.

During cross-examination, the judge questioned why he has not expressed grief to the families over the past eight years.

“There’s nothing to say, there’s no explanation I can give. I was guilty. What am I going to say?”, he said.

Lawyer Jader Marques, who defends Kiko, classified the jury as an opportunity for his client to give his version of what happened on the date.

2 out of 5 Kiko Spohr cries in testimony before the jury of the fire at the Kiss nightclub — Photo: Juliano Verardi / PRESS TJRS Kiko Spohr cries in testimony before the jury of the Kiss nightclub fire — Photo: Juliano Verardi / PRESS TJRS

Mauro Hoffmann he said, under interrogation, that he joined the Kiss society in 2011, when the nightclub was already managed by Elissandro Spohr. “I never called myself the owner,” he said. “I didn’t have the Kiss key,” he added.

On the night of the tragedy, Mauro had stopped by the club early, and gone home. He was told by partner Elissandro about the fire, and he ran back to Kiss.

“It was a lot of smoke, people locked up a lot in the [ponto de] taxi. A tragedy is a succession of little things. Everything got in the way,” said the defendant.

Before the jury, Hoffmann’s defense attorney Mario Luis Cipriani said the client had no role in the company’s routine.

According to the MP’s complaint, Kiko and Mauro were responsible for the crimes and took the risk of killing for having used “highly flammable foam on the walls and ceiling of the club without technical indication of use, hiring the described show, which they knew to include exhibitions with fireworks, keeping the nightclub overcrowded, with no evacuation conditions and security against facts of this nature, as well as staff without mandatory training, in addition to previously and generically ordering security guards to prevent people from leaving the premises without paying expenses of consumption in the nightclub”.

3 out of 5 Mauro Lodeiro Hoffmann, 56, partner at nightclub Kiss, during the jury — Photo: Juliano Verardi / PRESS TJRS Mauro Lodeiro Hoffmann, 56, partner at nightclub Kiss, during the jury — Photo: Juliano Verardi / PRESS TJRS

Marcelo de Jesus dos Santos, vocalist of the band Gurizada Fandangueira, raised the pyrotechnic device, which started the fire by touching the foam that covered the club. To the judges, Marcelo commented that the use of fireworks in the presentations was known.

During the presentation, the musician received the artifact, attached to a kind of glove. The firework that was set off in the chorus when the singer raised his hand.

“I did the choreography. I took my hand away, Luciano took the glove off me, kept it, we continued playing”, he recalled.

When warned that the ceiling was on fire, he dropped the microphone, grabbed the fire extinguisher, and yelled “fire” to whoever was nearby.

“I said I’m going to put it out. In my head I was going to put it out. I had only one chance to put out the fire and the chance I had I couldn’t. The fire extinguisher didn’t work. I despaired from up on the stage, I didn’t know what to do.” , he reported, moved.

For Marcelo’s lawyer, Tatiana Vizzotto Borsa, heard before the jury, the musician is yet another victim of tragedy.

4 out of 5 Marcelo de Jesus do Santos during the Kiss jury — Photo: Reproduction/TJ-RS Marcelo de Jesus do Santos during the Kiss jury — Photo: Reproduction/TJ-RS

Luciano Augusto Bonilha Leão, assistant of the band Gurizada Fandangueira, activated the pyrotechnic device that started the fire in the nightclub. On interrogation, he recalled what happened on the day of the fire.

“I have a clear conscience that it wasn’t my act that took the lives of these young people. If it’s to take the pain out of their parents, I’m ready, condemn me,” he said.

The defendant said that the band had already performed at least nine shows with pyrotechnic artifacts. At Kiss, he recalls two performances with fireworks. Luciano also stated that the band did not know that the stage ceiling had been lowered and covered with foam.

“If I had died there, today sitting here is the greatest jewel of my life, which is my mother. She would be sitting there with them [familiares]”he maintained.

Luciano lit the firework, passed it on to vocalist Marcelo de Jesus, and remained by the stage, as reported by the jury.

The lawyer defending the assistant, Jean Severo, claims that the client is not guilty, but a victim.

The MP states that Marcelo and Luciano were responsible because “they acquired and set off fireworks (…), which they knew were intended for use outdoors, and directed the latter, lit, to the ceiling of the club, which was a few centimeters away of the artifact, starting the burning of the flammable coating and leaving the site without alerting the public about the fire and the need for evacuation, even though they were able to do so, as they had easy access to the nightclub’s sound system.”

5 of 5 Defendant Luciano Bonilha Leão gets emotional during the jury at Kiss Nightclub — Photo: Juliano Verardi/Press TJ-RS Defendant Luciano Bonilha Leão gets emotional during the jury of Kiss Nightclub — Photo: Juliano Verardi/Imprensa TJ-RS

See the survivors’ testimonies: