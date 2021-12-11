Deltan joins Podemos, praises Lava Jato and criticizes STF – Politics

CURITIBA – With a speech close to the speeches of the pre-candidate for the Presidency Sergio Moro, the former prosecutor Deltan Dallagnol joined this Friday, 10, to the We can, expanding the support base of the former judge. At the event, he tried to bridge the gap between the profile of prosecutor and candidate, rescuing what he takes as advances in the Car wash and criticizing measures by Congress and the Federal Court of Justice (STF).

The new member looked back on a series of phases of the task force and attacked STF decisions that overturned Lava Jato convictions and compared the Court to an arbitrator who wants to “change the rules and nullify the goals” after the game. “The fight against corruption is a fight of Brazilian society and needs to be won from the bottom up”, he defended at an event in Curitiba, while reading a previously prepared speech.

Introduced by Moro as the next federal deputy “most voted in Paraná”, Deltan said he will sign a supra-party letter, aiming to “place 200 deputies in the National Congress with three basic commitments: democracy, fighting corruption and political preparation”.

By sustaining his role as a prosecutor in what he called the “defence of what is right”, he reinforced Moro’s stance of putting the fight against corruption as the motto of the 2022 campaign. The former judge was also at the event, but left before the speaks of the newly affiliated. Outside, a small protest by a collective linked to the PT accused him of having used the Public Ministry for personal purposes and being “ineligible” for a possible candidacy.

Dallagnol’s affiliation consolidates Podemos’s effort to create a “Car Wash bench” with former members of the Judiciary and the Public Ministry. In addition to Deltan, the former attorney general of the Republic Rodrigo Janot must also join the party. According to the senator Alvaro Dias, other members of the legal community also arrive in the acronym in the coming months.

Dallagnol cited various organizations such as trade union movements, companies, universities and churches. He claims to be dependent on God and praised the Lava Jato to exhaustion. But he also believes that the operation failed because it was dismantled by the “system”, which motivates him to compete in 2022.

In his speech, Moro made a scathing defense of the Podemos members who made up the table. Among them, the three state senators, Oriovisto Guimarães, Alvaro Dias and Flávio Arns. “Our class is this class here. It’s not the monthly allowance, oil, crack group. Here we don’t need to hide anyone,” he said. Next year, Dias should run for the Senate again, hoping to keep the party’s bench.

Moro was one of the few to extrapolate the theme of fighting corruption and again raised issues such as economic problems. He mentioned, for example, the increase in inflation, the unemployment rate and the recession in the Brazilian Gross Domestic Product (GDP). “When the country does not grow, employment does not increase and people suffer,” he said.

At the end of the event, Alvaro Dias pointed out that corruption is not a single issue for the party, but that it is inevitable due to the characteristics of the Podemos members. “Our theme is Brazil, a strategic project for economic and social development,” he said.

Strategically, the event took place in Curitiba, a municipality used as a symbol of fighting corruption by “lavajatistas” groups that still meet in the capital of Paraná. Supporters stayed until the end of the meeting to get photos with the former prosecutor.

The event hall, at the Hotel Mabu, which has a capacity for 150 people, was overcrowded. The venue chosen for the occasion is the same place where Dallagnol held some Lava Jato press conferences.

Dallagnol was at the center of controversial moments of the Lava Jato task force in Curitiba. In one of them, presented a PowerPoint in which the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva he was appointed head of a criminal organization. The fact was recalled by former judge Moro in his schedule for the release of the book “Against the corruption system”, last Tuesday, 7. “Gee, this PowerPoint was really a violation of the rule of law”, he joked.

The candidacy consolidates the former prosecutor’s close relationship with Moro, harshly criticized by opponents when the two were in charge of Operation Lava Jato.

As the State showed, the desire to enter politics was not new to the former prosecutor. However, he was discouraged by colleagues who feared a repetition of what happened in Italy, where one of the main names of the Operation clean hands decided to go into politics.

For the president of Podemos, Renata Abreu, the participation of Moro and Dallagnol has a reverse effect. “I’m glad they didn’t give up and understood that now they need to be inserted in politics so that what happened in Italy doesn’t happen in Brazil.”