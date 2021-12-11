Deltan joins Somos and repeats Moro’s speech against Lula and Bolsonaro – Politica

Deltan Dallagnol signs the application form for Podemos (photo: Reproduction/Youtube)

The former coordinator of the task force of the Lava Jato operation, Deltan Dallagnol, joined this Friday (10) the Podemos. The affiliation ceremony took place at a hotel in Curitiba and was attended by the former judge of the operation’s processes, Sergio Moro, who also joined the party last month and was treated at the event as a candidate for the presidency in 2022.

The affiliate’s hotel had already been Deltan’s interview site when he was still the Chief Prosecutor of the Lava Jato Republic. In a square in front of the space, while he was speaking in an auditorium for around 150 people, a dozen supporters of former president Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT), denounced by Deltan, carried out an act against the former member of the MPF ( Federal Public Ministry).

A banner brought by the protesters said that Deltan used the Public Ministry to pursue politicians, such as Lula himself.

Deltan, in turn, defended his work and repeated a few times in his speech his commitment to fighting corruption. “It is not the only problem in Brazil, but a central problem in our country,” he said.

He stated that Brazil is going through a period of setback in combating this problem and that this needs to change. “If we don’t move, when we wake up, we’ll have gone back 30 years in fighting corruption.”

Deltan did not interview journalists. Supporters announced the launch of a campaign for candidates for public office in upcoming elections to commit to defending democracy, preparing politically and also fighting corruption.

He claimed that his campaign was non-partisan. He expects 200 candidates in 2022 to sign a letter of commitment that sets out the three operating principles.

As a prosecutor, Deltan worked at Lava Jato from 2014 to 2020. In November, he resigned from the MPF saying he intended to continue working against corruption in another way.

Moro, who spoke before Deltan, said the new party colleague is a committed person willing to sacrifice his career in the Public Ministry to enter politics for the common good.

“Our group that we can be proud of. We are not the monthly, petrol, cracked group,” said Moro, criticizing President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and Lula’s government.

Deltan has not stated whether he will run for public office in next year’s election. Senator lvaro Dias, who is part of the former prosecutor’s membership, stated that he will be a candidate for federal deputy for the party in Paran.

Podes, now with Deltan and Moro, strengthen its image as a “Lava Jato party”. Its congressional caucus has been in defense of favorable guidelines for the operation for years. Senator Dias, for example, is one of the great enthusiasts of the bill that makes possible the imprisonment of convicts in second instance.

In October, the three senators from Paran -Dias, Flvio Arns and Oriovisto Guimares, all from Podemos- published a joint note in support of attorney Diogo Castor de Mattos, who was subordinate to Deltan at Lava Jato. That month, the CNMP (National Council of the Public Ministry) ordered Mattos to be fired from the MPF because he paid for a billboard in defense of the operation installed on the outskirts of Curitiba.

In a speech to the Senate, Dias described the CNMP decision as “surreal” and called for it to be revised. Castor de Mattos was involved in the act of affiliation with Dallagnol, but did not want to grant an interview to Folha.

Dias, incidentally, testified to Moro and Castor de Mattos in one of the Lava Jato lawsuits in 2017. At the time, he was asked about an alleged agreement for Petrobras’ CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry), established in 2009, in deepen investigations into cases of corruption at the state-owned company in exchange for bribes.

Dias denied having participated in this alleged agreement and having received any bribes. He was never denounced by members of the MPF on the case.