Democracy Summit: Bolsonaro highlights Brazil’s commitment to ‘ensure freedom of expression’

At an event with world leaders, the president also highlighted the country’s commitment to human rights and democracy

The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) participated in the Summit for Democracy, organized by the president of the United States, Joe Biden, and stated that Brazil is committed to ensuring freedom of expression. In his speech, aired this Friday, the 10th, the president affirmed that individual freedoms are essential for the functioning of “a healthy democracy”. “We are committed to ensuring freedom of thought, association and expression, including on the Internet, which is essential for the proper functioning of a healthy democracy,” said Bolsonaro. In addition, the president highlighted the country’s commitment to democracy. “This is an opportunity to renew, at the highest level, our common commitment to defending democracy, fighting corruption and protecting human rights and fundamental freedoms,” said Bolsonaro. In addition to the Brazilian, leaders from approximately 100 countries participated in the event, which took place virtually because of the pandemic.