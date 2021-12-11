DGS. Portugal between the two most serious scenarios for autumn-winter

Abhishek Pratap 3 hours ago News Comments Off on DGS. Portugal between the two most serious scenarios for autumn-winter 13 Views

Portugal is among the two most serious scenarios in the evolution of the covid-19 pandemic, defined by the health authority’s strategy for autumn and winter, given the emergence of a new variant, according to the Director-General of Health.

The health authority’s strategy to respond to covid-19 in the autumn and winter, released in October, is based on three scenarios for the evolution of the pandemic, and has the main objective of minimizing cases of serious illness and mortality from the disease.

In scenario 2 the incidence of SARS-CoV-2 is high, resulting in moderate to high occupancy of intensive care units and light to moderate pressure on the health system.

In the scenario considered the most worrying, the 3rd, the strategy foresaw the emergence of a new variant with characteristics that allow the evasion of SARS-CoV-2 to the immune system, causing a rapid reduction in the effectiveness of the vaccine, and an increase in the transmissibility of the vaccine. virus and the severity of the disease.

In this case, the incidence of SARS-CoV-2 will be very high, as will the occupation of intensive care units in Portuguese hospitals.

“I would say that we are between 2 and 3 because in fact there is a new variant in circulation, but so far it has not shown the potential to be more serious than the others. It has already appeared in many parts of the world, including Portugal, there have been many cases in South Africa, but they have not been associated with greater severity,” he said.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Hamilton praises Verstappen’s “fantastic turn” but cites good position

F1 IN ABU DHABI, CLASSIFICATION: VERSTAPPEN POLE, HAMILTON 2° | Briefing Lewis Hamilton was defeated …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved