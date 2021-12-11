DGS. Portugal between the two most serious scenarios for autumn-winter

Portugal is among the two most serious scenarios in the evolution of the covid-19 pandemic, defined by the health authority’s strategy for autumn and winter, given the emergence of a new variant, according to the Director-General of Health.

The health authority’s strategy to respond to covid-19 in the autumn and winter, released in October, is based on three scenarios for the evolution of the pandemic, and has the main objective of minimizing cases of serious illness and mortality from the disease.

In scenario 2 the incidence of SARS-CoV-2 is high, resulting in moderate to high occupancy of intensive care units and light to moderate pressure on the health system.

To close Subscribe to newsletters News Diary and get the information first hand.

In the scenario considered the most worrying, the 3rd, the strategy foresaw the emergence of a new variant with characteristics that allow the evasion of SARS-CoV-2 to the immune system, causing a rapid reduction in the effectiveness of the vaccine, and an increase in the transmissibility of the vaccine. virus and the severity of the disease.

In this case, the incidence of SARS-CoV-2 will be very high, as will the occupation of intensive care units in Portuguese hospitals.

“I would say that we are between 2 and 3 because in fact there is a new variant in circulation, but so far it has not shown the potential to be more serious than the others. It has already appeared in many parts of the world, including Portugal, there have been many cases in South Africa, but they have not been associated with greater severity,” he said.

The variant is of concern, he added, but has not yet shown “that it is more aggressive, more virulent” than the known variants.

The strategy aims to “ensure an efficient and coordinated response, adjusted to the epidemiological situation of SARS-CoV-2 infection and the additional challenges of the autumn/winter period, reducing the impact on morbidity and mortality in the general population and in risk groups”, according to the reference released on October 22 by the Directorate-General for Health.

The guidelines addressed to the entities of the Ministry of Health arose from the need to plan an “efficient and equitable response to the health needs” of the population during this period of the year, particularly with regard to covid-19.

As secondary objectives, the framework intends to anticipate epidemic activity, ensure vaccination against covid-19 and seasonal flu, control the transmission of infection with a focus on vulnerable populations and health services, ensure the sustainability and quality of the service response health care to people with covid-19 and other pathologies, among others.