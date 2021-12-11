Did the pope change the Church’s teaching on sexual sins? Understand

One of Pope Francis’ responses to journalists accompanying him on his recent return trip to Rome made headlines in several newspapers, sparking confusion about the Catholic Church’s teaching on sexual sins. The speech, however, was made improvised, having as context the specific case of the Archbishop of Paris, Michel Aupetit, who resigned after being accused of having a romantic relationship with his secretary.

After his apostolic trip to Greece and Cyprus during the flight, one of the reporters questioned the pope as to why he accepted the resignation, as Aupetit denies the allegations. In response, the pope explains that his decision was due to damage to the archbishop’s reputation, detailing the case.

“Gossip grows, grows, grows and takes away the person’s fame. He won’t be able to speak because he’s lost his reputation, and that’s an injustice, and that’s why I accepted Aupetit’s resignation,” the pope said, noting the archbishop he was accused of sinning against the sixth commandment due to “stroking” and “massaging” he gave his secretary. At this point, Francis added that “it is a sin, but it is not one of the most serious sins, because the sins of the flesh are not the most serious.” The case involving Aupetit took place about ten years ago when he was vicar of Paris. The supposed relationship with the secretary would consist of a breach of celibacy, a condition in which Catholic priests undertake not to marry or have sex.