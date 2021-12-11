Diego Aguirre will meet with Uruguay’s management next week, says newspaper | International

After ending the Brazilian Championship with Inter with a loss to Bragantino, Diego Aguirre is closer to taking over the Uruguay team. According to the newspaper Ovación, El País’ sports supplement, the coach will meet with the Uruguayan Football Association (AUF) officials next week to debate ideas, values ​​and length of contract.

Although he has already had informal contacts with the directors, the coach is waiting for an official conversation with the members of the entity. The AUF will have a meeting this weekend to define the next steps, as revealed to the ge Vice President Gaston Tealdi.

Aguirre has a contract with Inter until the end of next season, but the direction is already working with the idea of ​​not following up with the coach until 2022. Even if he doesn’t reach an agreement with Uruguay.

After the 1-0 defeat by Bragantino on Thursday, Aguirre spoke about the topic. He avoided confirming the future, but kept open the possibility of leaving Beira-Rio. President Alessandro Barcellos promised a conversation in the coming days with the professional to define the situation.

– We’ll talk in the next period. He (Aguirre) suffered as a result of media speculation that he could be in the Uruguayan national team. We need to define this once and for all to work with the 2022 plan clearly with the committee that will work. In the next few days, we will have the advance – said Barcellos.

Despite being a favorite for the post, Aguirre is not the only name on the agenda in Uruguay. The directors will also debate with Diego Alonso and Alexander Medina, coach of Talleres, from Argentina, to define Oscar Tabárez’s replacement at Celeste.