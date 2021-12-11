Diego Tardelli does not renew with Santos and says goodbye: “It was a privilege”

Diego Tardelli said goodbye to the saints, this Friday, through social networks. The experienced striker, who is linked to Peixe until December, will not have his link renewed. He wrote that defending the club was “a privilege”.

“I would like to thank you for the opportunity to wear this shirt so heavy and so respected around the world, it was a privilege!! I arrived at the club at an extremely DIFFICULT moment. After almost 3 months of vacation and without doing a pre-season, I accepted this challenge, and I don’t regret it at all!”, posted the athlete on Instagram.

The 36-year-old also cited confusion after his first game for the team, when he was ambushed by fans. According to him, it was “one of the most difficult moments” of his career and, therefore, he thought about leaving. However, he opted for permanence.

Tardelli, who played 13 games and scored a goal, understands that he ended his cycle at Santos with a “duty accomplished”. He also pointed out that his “contribution on and off the field was fundamental for Santos’ permanence in the first division”.

Finally, the striker informed that, after “resting and recharging his family’s energy”, he will return to playing football for another team. Diego revealed that the “butterflies in the stomach will last for a few more years”.

Striker Diego Tardelli has not had his contract renewed with Santos FC. The player was introduced on August 27 and played 13 games, with a goal scored. Santos thanks you for the services provided during this period and wishes you good luck in your professional future. pic.twitter.com/kmJgbdmvPf — Santos Futebol Clube (@SantosFC) December 10, 2021

Later, Santos also made official, through its social networks, the departure of Tardelli. The club posted a message thanking them for their services.

