Diego Tardelli says goodbye to Santos with text on social network: “I end my cycle with my duty done” | saints

– I end my cycle with my duty accomplished and with the certainty that my contribution, on and off the field, was essential for Santos’ permanence in the first division. I thank all the professionals and athletes at the club for the respect and affection they had with me during this period. Thanks to all the fans for their confidence.

Tardelli also said that it was a privilege to have the opportunity to “wear this shirt so heavy and so respected around the world”. The striker reported the difficulties in his arrival, with the delicate moment experienced by the club and the three months he was away from the pitch.

He also recalled the ambush carried out by a group of fans after the elimination of Santos in the Copa do Brasil for Athletico and stressed that the situation strengthened him to continue at Alvinegro.

– I had the opportunity to leave when a group of fans ambushed me in my first game, but I stayed because my purpose was to stay in that place. As a professional athlete, this was perhaps one of the most difficult moments of my career. But, on the one hand, it strengthened me a lot on a daily basis.

Finally, Diego Tardelli ruled out retirement at this point.

– Now is the time to rest and recharge as a family and know that God is in control. Next year there will be more because this butterflies in my stomach will last for a few more years.

Tardelli arrived at Alvinegro at the end of August. There were 13 games for the club and one goal scored. The striker’s last match for Peixe was against Fortaleza, on November 25, for the 35th round of the Brazilian Championship. He was substituted at half-time due to a swelling in his thigh, depriving Santos in the final stretch of the competition.

