Doctor finds leech in the throat of a 3-year-old child who complained of persistent cough – Revista Crescer

A doctor in Kenya stunned social media after finding a leech in the throat of a 3-year-old who complained of a persistent cough. American Jason Brotherton, who has lived and worked in the African country for six years, shared a case report and a photo of the parasite on Twitter on November 22 and the story quickly went viral.

Leech found in a child’s throat (Photo: Reproduction Twitter)

“Before today, I felt pretty confident that I had already found most of the causes of anemia in children until it was removed from the upper esophagus of a 3-year-old,” the doctor wrote. “This leech has been feeding for a while.”

In the image, the parasite appears next to a ruler, which shows that it was about 6 centimeters long. In a second tweet, Brotherton gave more details about the case: “I imagine the leech was ingested several months ago. First, the patient had a nosebleed, which progressed to 3 months of coughing. He finally coughed so hard that his mother realized there was something in the back of his throat and took him to the hospital. The leech had to be removed by endoscopy because it was stuck in the esophageal wall”.

Brotherton also said he believes the leech was accidentally ingested by the child while she was drinking contaminated water. The parasite was probably much smaller at the time of ingestion and grew over time. After the leech was removed, the child underwent tests that showed he had anemia. “The acid in her stomach would have killed the leech, but she managed to survive so long because she stayed in the upper lanes. Personally, I had never seen a case like this before,” he wrote.