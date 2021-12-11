Doctor Jairo · It is never too late to start therapy; understand the benefits

Aging is a process that brings many changes. It changes the body’s appearance, the way it works, self-esteem, and it can also change the function at work or in your own family.

All of this can be difficult to deal with without help, so having a good therapist on your side might be a good idea. As more and more people recognize the important connections between physical health and mental well-being, the stigma around therapy diminishes.

So let’s go better understand some of the benefits of starting therapy after you get older , in middle age, and the reasons why it can be transformative in any age group.

1. Coping with change

Hormones fluctuate at certain stages of life. When estrogen, testosterone and other hormones decrease, many aspects can be affected, from sleep habits and muscles, to sex life.

In addition to changes in hormone levels, injuries and illnesses can also prevent you from participating in some of the activities you love. And those are just the physical changes.

Relationships can also undergo major changes in midlife, for example. You can become a caregiver for a partnership or for your parents. Even among adults over 50, divorce rates have doubled in recent decades, leading to the need to adjust to life on their own after many years of being part of a couple.

So, in a period of change, a therapist can help:

Tune in what you want and need;

Clarify your options;

Learn to trust your own judgment, even in uncharted territory.

2. Create space to explore new identities

On the way from middle age to old age, big transitions happen, like retirement, it can destabilize your sense of who you are . Researchers have found, for example, that elite athletes often feel depressed and confused after retiring from competitive sports.

Check out:

When you’re no longer doing something that was once the focus of your life, a big vacuum can open up, and feelings of disorientation are common. Some people even lose the feeling of being relevant.

Even when the loss of identity is part of a natural and fleeting process, such as menopause, living through the ‘between identities’ phase can be uncomfortable. Therapy can provide a sense of direction as you redefine yourself, creating a safe space for the trial, error, and reflection of identity.

3. Support for a bereavement or a loss

Loss can happen at any stage of life. But the longer we live, the more likely we are to face a significant loss. Children, for example, grow up and leave home.

As horrible as grief is, it is inevitable and a therapist can be present as a support for help process the sadness, validate those feelings and provide support.

A feeling of “repentance” can also arise, as well as a desire to want to go back to the past. As you get older, many people review their life experiences wanting to remember and talk about times that stood out among everyday events. Some therapeutic approaches intentionally focus on helping individuals to productively look back.

Source: Healthline

