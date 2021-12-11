Dollar rises to R$5.614, with inflation in the USA; Scholarship is also high

The dollar closed on Friday (10) at a high of 0.72%, sold at R$ 5.614, with investors reacting to November inflation data in the United States and, at the same time, analyzing the price index in Brazil, also released today. Even with the gains in the session, the US currency ends the week in an accumulated decline of 1.16%, after rising 1.5% in the previous one.

The Ibovespa also closed the session on a high, this one of 1.38%, and reached 107,758.34 points, after falling 1.67% the day before. With this, the main index of the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3) ends the week with an accumulated appreciation of 2.56%, amending its second consecutive positive week.

In 2021, the dollar adds 8.2% gains against the real, while the Ibovespa plunged 9.46%.

The dollar value reported daily by the press, including the UOL, refers to the commercial dollar. For those who are traveling and need to buy currency from exchange brokers, the value is much higher.

Inflation in the US…

Earlier, the US Department of Labor reported that inflation increased 0.8% in November compared to the previous month, reaching 6.8% in the last 12 months — the most significant increase since 1982. Expectations, according to a survey of Reuters, was slightly lower, at 0.7%.

High inflation in the US, added to yesterday’s data that indicated a drop in requests for unemployment benefits in the country, reinforces market expectations that the Fed (Federal Reserve, the American Central Bank) is closer to reducing its stimuli and returning to raise interest rates, which are now close to zero.

“This increases the demand for dollars,” Felipe explained to Reuters steinman, commercial manager of B&T Exchange — as higher interest rates in the US increase the profitability of investments in sovereign bonds in the country, considered the safest in the world.

… And also in Brazil

Meanwhile, in Brazil, investors also reacted to data from the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics, showing that inflation rose 0.95% in November — the highest for the month in six years, albeit below the survey’s expectations of Reuters, of 1.08%.

Despite the signs of decompression in the IPCA (Broad Consumer Price Index), “I still think that [os dados] pressure the Central Bank to continue at this pace of 1.5 percentage points,” commented Gustavo Cruz, economist and strategist at RB Investimentos, referring to the cycle of hikes in the economy’s basic interest rates (Selic) promoted by the BC.

On Wednesday (8), the Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) decided to raise the Selic from 7.75% to 9.25% per year, in the biggest sequence of increases since 2002, amid concerns about persistently high inflation .

As with the US dollar, higher interest rates in Brazil tend to benefit the real, as they make loans in Brazilian currency more attractive to investors. The problem is that “there is so much uncertainty in the markets that it is not possible to depend only on the high Selic”, pondered Felipe steinman, gives B&T Exchange.

(With Reuters)