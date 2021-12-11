Douglas Costa holds a post-relegation party and Grêmio fans revolt

Credit: Reproduction / Twitter @haas_lennon

Grêmio was relegated to Serie B of the 2022 Brasileirão, but Douglas Costa’s posture was what bothered the fans the most. After having waved to the Grêmio fans after scoring in the victory over Atlético-MG, an act that raised doubts about the real meaning, the player was photographed at a private party. As determined by the Extra portal, the shirt 10 had scheduled a celebration for the other teammates in case they freed the team from relegation. However, as it did not happen, most of the group did not attend the event.

According to Extra, Campaz, from Grêmio, and Jô, from Corinthians, attended the party. The festivities took place in a rented house and with a lot of focus on privacy. To try to prevent the leaking of images, the use of cell phones in the area was prohibited. However, some photos were posted on social media, generating enormous indignation among Grêmio fans.

The attitude is considered alien to the club’s problems and is one of the behaviors that irritate managers about the athlete. The understanding is that there is no longer an environment for its continuity. Grêmio is waiting for a formal offer to release the one who owns the most expensive contract in the tricolor locker room. Finally, the shirt 10 has already received polls from the United States and Qatar. In Brazil, Atlético-MG and Corinthians observe the situation of the athlete loaned to the Gauchos by Juventus.

The initial information was given by journalist Lennon Haas.

Source informs me that Douglas Costa would have spent the night, until dawn, having a “party” after relegation from Grêmio. “Party” would have taken place in a mansion in Porto Alegre. “Laughing a lot, as if nothing had happened.”, the source told me. pic.twitter.com/q5XREeimaN — Lennon Haas (@haas_lennon) December 10, 2021

