Doutor Jairo · 5 flexion variations to strengthen chest and triceps

Push-up is an exercise that uses the calisthenics method and, therefore, it can be done anywhere, including at home or in the park, as it does not require dumbbells, washers or machines: only with body weight it is possible to strengthen and define the musculature.

Push-ups are exercises that mainly activate the pectoral and triceps muscles. The practice is to support both arms on the floor and flex them. However, several variations of the exercise, with different difficulties, can be done.

Push-ups are great for strengthening muscles and burning calories, but it’s worth remembering that before starting a series of exercises, it’s important to consult a physical education professional.

5 flexion variations

Next, learn about five possible variations of push-up and practice two to three times a week, alternating with other muscle exercises.

1. Flexion with legs supported

It is recommended for beginners, as the leg support facilitates the flexion movement of the arms, making the process of descending and climbing easier.

2. Common flexion

Here, without the support of the knees, the difficulty increases. This exercise is one of the most commonly used exercises to strengthen the pectoral and triceps muscles.

3. Inclined bending

With your feet supported on a chair or any fixed elevation, do the bending motion. The exercise mainly recruits the upper pectoral muscles and the triceps.

4. Declined flexion

Here, you are in a leaning position in relation to the floor, supporting your arms on a fixed bar or even on a table. Recruit the lower pectoral region.

5. Closed flexion

With the arms closer and closer to the trunk, this exercise requires greater strength from the muscles of the triceps and the inner part of the chest.