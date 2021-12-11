Dr. Jairo · Check out 5 health benefits of apples

Apple is a popular fruit and is loved by many people. Because it’s easy to carry and tastes good, it’s one of the first choices when it comes to a quick snack. But, in addition to being practical, did you know that it still has a number of health benefits? Check out 5 of them:

1. Help to lose weight

Apples are rich in fiber and water, two qualities that help people feel fuller.

In one study, people who ate apple slices before a meal felt more satisfied than those who ate applesauce, apple juice, or no apple products.

In another study, conducted over 10 weeks, 50 overweight women were analyzed, and those who ate apples lost an average of 1 kg and ingested fewer calories overall, compared to those who ate oatmeal cookies with similar calorie and fiber content.

Researchers find that apples are more satiating because they are less energy-rich but still provide fiber and bulk.

2. Are linked to a lower risk of diabetes

Several studies have linked eating apples to a lower risk of type 2 diabetes.

In one large study, it was analyzed that eating an apple a day was associated with a 28% lower risk of type 2 diabetes, compared with eating no apples at all. Even eating just a few apples a week had a similar protective effect.

3. Substances in apples can help prevent cancer

Test tube studies have shown a link between plant compounds in apples and a lower risk of cancer. In addition, a study of women reported that eating apples was linked to lower rates of cancer death.

Scientists believe that its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects may account for its potential cancer-preventive effects.

4. Apples can be good for bone health

Eating fruit is linked to increased bone density, which is a marker of bone health.

Researchers believe that the antioxidant and anti-inflammatory compounds in fruits can help promote bone density and strength.

Some studies show that apples, specifically, can positively affect bone health.

5. Help in brain health

Most research focuses on apple peel and pulp. However, apple juice may have benefits for age-related mental decline.

In animal studies, the juice concentrate reduced harmful reactive oxygen species (ROS) in brain tissue and minimized mental decline.

Apple juice can also help preserve acetylcholine, a neurotransmitter that can decline with age. Low levels of acetylcholine are associated with Alzheimer’s disease.

Via: Healthline

