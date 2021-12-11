Drew Barrymore speaks for the first time about fighting alcohol addiction after divorce; watch

Strong outburst… Actress Drew Barrymore revealed this Thursday (9), on the program “CBS Mornings”, that she is celebrating two and a half years of sobriety. The “The Panthers” star opened up for the first time about his fight with alcohol. According to her, it all happened after facing a difficult and turbulent period in her life, at the time of her divorce from her ex-husband, Will Kopelman, in 2016.

Drew opened up on the subject in an interview with rapper Machine Gun Kelly on his own show, “The Drew Barrymore Show”, released in the early hours of yesterday (9). “I went through a very painful divorce, I wasn’t feeling very well. I had two children who needed to fight for them”, revealed. Watch the video:

After the repercussions, she went to the morning show and gave more details about the story. “I’m going to say this for the first time in a long while: I haven’t had a sip of alcohol in at least two and a half years. It was something I found out that it doesn’t belong to me anymore, it doesn’t fit in my life“, said the actress.

“It’s so funny. When we reveal to ourselves our truths and the things we’ve worked so hard for, it’s so liberating and vulnerable at the same time. I really want to attribute this release and this moment in my life to our first guest. I really want to thank Machine Gun Kelly for inspiring the beginning of this journey.“, he said.

Drew has been in the entertainment industry since the age of 5 and said she had her first problems with addiction at 13. She later went to rehab, but had some relapses with the separation process. “I just wanted to have such a large family nucleus that, when the dream didn’t work out, having the children involved in the story made the process [do divórcio] much more intense. I had to dig deep and work on my well-being”, he stated.

She even revealed why she kept the matter a secret for so long. “Machine Gun Kelly encouraged me to be vulnerable. I didn’t even want to talk about it [sobriedade], because I didn’t want to put pressure on the word ‘sober’ or be judged. I have talked about this with my few friends, but not publicly. There are so many things that we have to do in our lives to keep the course of growth and evolution going. When you can believe in yourself and stop doubting yourself, it’s very empowering.”, finished. Watch the full video of the interview: