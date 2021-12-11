‘Ego and heart fought battle’

They are in love. So much so that they decided to take another step in the relationship: Jojo Todynho was asked in surprise marriage by her beloved, 21-year-old Army officer Lucas Souza, last Friday. Even recent – their love story began in Tulum, Mexico, four months ago -, the relationship has already faced some setbacks. Jojo and Lucas, for example, even split up for a short period. According to the boy, he was “hurt” with the artist at the time. The lovebirds, however, got back together after a call from the artist during a trip she was taking to Paris, France.

“Another happy moment was when you called me from Paris. Me, not understanding anything, after 15 days of separation… still very hurt. It was then that my ego and my heart fought a real battle. And , of course, my heart won. Not caring what you did or didn’t do when we were apart,” Lucas wrote in a long declaration of love posted on his social media page.

About Jojo, he says that after meeting her, he became a “better person”. And that she is something unexpected in your life. At first, he had doubts whether the romance would work, but both allowed themselves to live the experience. Currently, the military defines Jojo as “the woman of his life, who always asked for God”.

Lucas is 21 years old Photo: Reproduction – Instagram

“We went through some complicated moments, I wasn’t always up to the situation. But, beside you, everything seems easier, lighter. You showed me the strength of true love and how important this feeling is to overcome adversity and any kind of prejudice”, he says in the publication.

In his profile, Lucas doesn’t post that often. There, there are records of trips, trips and meetings of friends. There are even photos where he poses with a model look, images from a photo shoot he starred in. In the most recent publications there is already the presence of Jojo Todynho. As in a photo in which the two appear clinging together wearing the same shirts, with the Flamengo symbol. They were at a restaurant in the West Zone of Rio, earlier this month.

“I thank God for putting you in my life. I love you.” She then replied, “I love you so much.” On the page, the boy does not post records of work in the Armed Forces.

Lucas Souza Photo: Reproduction – Instagram

In addition to being an Army officer, Lucas is studying Civil Engineering. He joined the Armed Forces in January of last year, in Curitiba, his hometown.

Jojo took up the romance last month and has already met her mother-in-law and other relatives of the groom.

Lucas Souza, Jojo Todynho’s new boyfriend is an army officer Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Surprise Engagement Request Photo: Reproduction – Instagram