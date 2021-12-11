Entrepreneurs chase Corinthians to offer strikers

Corinthians is looking for a new center forward, and this news, in addition to creating expectations among fans, is also interpreted by many businessmen as a moment of opportunity.

In order to find the one who should assume the number 9 of Timão in 2022, the board of Timão has been sweeping the market and filtering names, with the help of Cifut (Football Intelligence Center).

But, many options have been analyzed without the club having to go after the information. That’s because the Corinthians soccer summit has been sought after by dozens of businessmen in recent days, all trying to ‘sell their fish’.



Dentinho, Ricardo Goulart, Diego Costa and Elkeson were some of the players that started to be discussed internally after agents got in touch to find out about a possible Corinthians interest in negotiating.

Of this group, only Diego Costa was not ruled out, but the veteran’s high salary scared him.

Besides him, Talisca also entered the radar due to the chance of being free in the market. The 27-year-old is seeking termination from Al Nassr on the grounds of back wages.

Corinthians does not want to leave the arrival of this reinforcement for the beginning of next year. The goal is to complete the deal in 2021.

President Duilio Monteiro Alves wants an official 9 shirt, scorer and not so young. Timão hopes to find a player who assumes responsibility and who gives confidence to the fans, from the start, even for a competition like the Copa Libertadores da América. The search is for someone with selection potential.

This does not mean that Corinthians is willing to invest in the payment of a termination fine. The plan is to find an opportunity and discuss salary and gloves, as happened with the signings of Giuliano, Renato Augusto, Róger Guedes and Willian.

In this scenario, options like Pedro, from Flamengo, are cards out of the deck.

Extending the negotiations until next year is something that is not discarded, obviously, because it does not depend only on Corinthians, but that is not the intention of the Alvinegro top hats: the strategy is to define the name, make a proposal and sign the contract before New Year’s Eve .



