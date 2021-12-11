Epic Games Store will offer 15 free games by the end of the year, starting with Shenmue 3, says website ⋆

Since it was released, the epic Games store managed to make many players happy by offering free games. At first, the store promised to give away a game for free every fortnight, but soon these gifts started to be distributed weekly and, often, gamers still manage to redeem more than one game per week. However, it looks like the end of 2021 is going to be even better than that. After all, some rumors indicated that players will receive 15 games for free… let’s check this rumor?

For now, the epic Games It still hasn’t confirmed the stories that started gaining traction on the web yesterday, December 9, but the free offers banner is already saying “mysterious game”, suggesting that a surprise is on the way. Anyway, it is worth noting that the entire story of the 15 games until the end of the year was started by the Dealabs website, which was known for revealing PS Plus offers in advance.

According to the information presented on that site, the Epic Games Store will offer 15 games by the end of the year and the first gift will be Shenmue 3, one of the most successful projects in the history of the Kickstarter platform. It’s always good to remember that EGS has made similar offers in previous years, so the story is pretty believable. So, from December 16th, it’s a good idea to keep track of the store’s free banner ad daily. Just for the record, until 13:00 on December 16 (GMT), you will be able to redeem the games Godfall challenger Edition and prison Architect. Be sure to enjoy.