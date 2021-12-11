Equinor’s payout could trigger extraordinary dividends, says Ágora

Equinor’s receipt of US$950 million the sale of the 66% stake in block BM-S-8, where Campo do Bacalhau is located, could increase the firepower of the Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) in the payment of dividends, says the Now Investments in quick comment sent to customers.

“The payments can be used for extraordinary dividend payments in the fourth quarter,” said analysts Vicente Falanga and Ricardo França.

Petrobras sold its 66% stake in block BM-S-08 to Equinor for US$ 2.5 billion, with the first installment of US$ 1.25 billion received at the closing of the operation, in 2016.

A second installment, in the amount of US$300 million, was received by the oil company in March 2018.

dividend machine

Petrobras excited analysts after the disclosure of your investment plan for the next five years. The main points were dividend returns.

Under the new policy, the company will have to distribute a minimum dividend of US$4 billion per year if oil Brent is above $40 a barrel, leaving the door open for additional payments.

“In a preliminary calculation, we see a potential increase of around 10% to our current target price with the incorporation of the new business plan”, states the harvest in a report sent to customers.

The bank has a purchase recommendation for the papers, with a target price of R$38.

