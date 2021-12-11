Eternal Agripina of Maria do Bairro, actress Carmen Salinas dies at 82 · TV News

Last Thursday (9), Mexican actress Carmen Salinas died aged 82. The news was released by the family this Friday (10) through a publication on social networks. The artist became known in Brazil for playing the character Agripina, in the Mexican soap opera Maria do Bairro (1995).

“With deep pain, we communicate that actress Carmen Salinas passed away on December 9, 2021. Details of the funeral will be announced shortly,” the statement said. Admitted in early November, Carmen was in a coma in a hospital in Mexico. The artist had a stroke (cerebrovascular accident) caused by hypertension.

“We appreciate all the messages of support and demonstrations of respect for our family, as well as all the affection and prayer that helped our beloved Carmelita Salinas,” the family expressed in a statement.

Since the stroke, Carmen’s profile has updated the medical situation of the artist who underwent a tracheostomy and gastrostomy to help supply oxygen and food to the body. However, the actress’s picture did not show any improvement.

Check out the full announcement of Carmen Salinas’ death below.

Career of Carmen Salinas

Born on October 5, 1939, in Mexico, Carmen made her television debut in 1964 and was part of soap operas such as La Vecindad (1964), La Frontera (1967), Sublime Redención (1971) and El Chofer (1974).

When she joined Televisa, the country’s largest broadcaster, the actress gained even greater relevance and acted in productions that were successful throughout Latin America, such as Maria Mercedes (1992) and Maria do Bairro (1995). She starred with big names in Mexican television drama such as Thalía, Arturo Peniche, Laura Zapata and Itatí Cantoral, who is currently hired by Disney+.

The baker Agripina is one of the protagonists of Maria do Bairro. She is the one who raises Maria’s newborn son (Thalía), who goes missing for years until he is reunited with his mother. The telenovela, which premiered in December on Globoplay, became famous in Brazil after being shown repeatedly on SBT.

The telenovela Minha Fortuna É te Amar, produced by Televisa, marks the last appearance of Carmen Salinas on television, in the role of Dona Margarita. The plot began airing on November 8th and is still on air.

In 2010, she also appeared in a comedy entitled Did You See Lupita? In his last stint in cinema, he starred with singer and actress Dulce María and actor Cristián de la Fuente.