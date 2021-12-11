Even Elon Musk, World’s Richest Man, Considers Quitting | Companies

Elon Musk took advantage of another material fact disclosure that he had sold more actions gives Tesla to post a tweet with a joke about asking resignation.
Tesla’s CEO sold $963 million of the automaker’s shares, according to regulatory documents published last Thursday. In five weeks, he has sold about $11.8 billion worth of shares.
A few hours after the documents were published, the richest man in the world joked that he had found a new vocation:
“I’m thinking about quitting my jobs and becoming a full-time influencer,” Musk wrote, asking his nearly 66 million followers what they thought of the idea. And continued giving several responses with emojis of laughs.
Shareholders and regulators didn’t always appreciate the humor in Musk’s Twitter banter. Tesla’s shares plummeted after he jokingly posted on April Fool’s 2018 that the company had gone bankrupt.
Later that year, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) sued the billionaire over tweets about Tesla’s delisting at a meaningful price among marijuana consumers, which he thought would amuse his then-girlfriend.
Elon Musk: Shareholders and regulators didn’t always appreciate the humor in Musk’s Twitter pranks — Photo: Matt Rourke/AP Photo
On Friday, Tesla’s shares fell 2.1% to $982.53 in early trading on Wall Street. The shares are priced 20% below the peak recorded on Nov. 4, when Musk began to divest the shares.
Last month, he tweeted that he would follow a survey about the possibility of selling 10% of his stake in the automaker. He has sold over 11 million shares since then.
Elon Musk is the richest person in the world, with a fortune of $266 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. This year alone, his fortune has grown by $110 billion.