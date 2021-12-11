Even under threat of war from Russia, NATO rejects request to withdraw Ukraine’s membership invitation

The organization’s secretary general said that the group’s relationship with Ukraine would be decided by the two and criticized attempts at ‘control’ by Putin’s country

EFE/EPA/ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO/ POOL Kremlin intensified threats if West does not accept agreement to stop expansion of military alliance



The Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (nato), Jens Stoltenberg, announced this Friday, 10, that the group rejected the proposal made by Russia to withdraw Ukraine’s membership invitation. The controversy has been going on since Thursday, when the country’s foreign minister under Putin, Sergey Lavrov, said that NATO should back down with a decision taken in 2008 signaling that Georgia and Ukraine would become members of the organization. “The NATO relationship with Ukraine will be decided by the 30 NATO allies and Ukraine, and no one else,” Stoltenberg said at a news conference held alongside new German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. “We cannot accept that Russia is trying to re-establish a system in which the great powers, like Russia, have spheres of influence in which they can control or decide what other members can do,” he added.

The decision was announced shortly after the Russian government held a press conference filled with threats of a “great confrontation” with the West if it had its proposal for a formal pact – which is still being formulated – to stop the expansion of the rejected Western military alliance . “If our opponents try to undermine our proposal it will make the security situation worse. It will lead to a great confrontation”, said Sergei Ryabkov, vice-chancellor of the country. The tension between Russia, NATO and even the United States, present in the geopolitical context of recent years, has been growing even more in the last month, when the Ukrainian government reported a growing number of Putin soldiers on the borders of the two countries. In April, a similar situation occurred, but, faced with the reaction of the West, the country requested that its troops return home.