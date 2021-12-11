Even with a Champions League qualification, Jorge Jesus remains under pressure at Benfica

Jorge Jesus’ situation at Benfica is still not comfortable, even after the team’s classification for the round of 16 of the Champions League.

Choice of editors

Football live or whenever you want? Click here and try DAZN free for a month!

According to GOAL, the internal atmosphere is bad and the coach no longer has a good understanding with some managers and players in the squad. In addition, the fans continue to chorus for his departure.

The situation leaves Flamengo’s warning signal on. Even knowing the difficulties, the Rio de Janeiro club still maintains a glimmer of hope in relation to the coach.

In the coming days, the vice president of football, Marcos Braz, should travel to Portugal to intensify the search for the new coach. Meanwhile, the Rio leader is monitoring the situation of Jorge Jesus.

In third place in the Portuguese Championship and four points behind leaders Porto and Sporting, Jorge Jesus will face two duels with Porto before the end of the year. There are those who guarantee that, in case of a trip, the coach will hardly stay at Benfica in 2022.

He does not have the support of Rui Costa, today the main figure in Benfica football. The relationship is completely different from the one I had with Luis Felipe Vieira, the club’s president removed due to problems with justice. Viera, the coach’s personal friend, gave the coach complete freedom, which doesn’t happen at the moment.

To give you an idea, after the victory over Dynamo, which placed Benfica in the last 16 of the Champions League, Jorge Jesus was forced by Rui Costa to stay on the pitch beside the players. Situation that displeased the technician. There is an internal frying process.

Jorge Jesus, however, has already made it clear that he will not resign and will only leave Benfica if he is fired or if he receives an irrefutable proposal from a club that pays its contractual fine. Flamengo, on the other hand, does not intend to pay to take a coach away from any club.

And it is at this slower pace that the board is analyzing options, waiting, who knows, for an opening to give Jorge Jesus a shot.