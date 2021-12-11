Experts explain how the Selic increase impacts the Ibovespa

With the Selic (basic interest rate) closing the year at 9.25%, 7.25 percentage points higher than at the beginning of 2021, some segments of the economy suffer greater impact. In general, variable income loses attractiveness and some sectors of the stock market tend to fall, as seen throughout the year.

Sectors such as retail and civil construction suffer from the increase in prices and the consequent loss of attractiveness for consumers and investors. “Once there is this rise in interest rates and you make fixed income more attractive, the fixed income load is greater, causing investors to migrate from the stock exchange to assets of this class. In other words, the impact is not just on share prices”, points out Antonio Carlos Pedrolin, leader of the equities desk at Blue3.

Scenario Construction

Viviane Vieira, variable income operator at B.Side Investimentos, points out that in 2020 there was a different scenario from the current one. “There was a lot of stimulus for the Stock Exchange due to the low interest rates. Added to this, the pandemic caused a large increase in e-commerce and technology, making investments in these companies very interesting”, he points out.

On the other hand, Vieira points out that 2021 suffered the consequences of the previous year with more intense inflation, causing the BC to control it via higher interest rates. “When the monetary stimulus that we had before is removed, it ends up impacting above all retail, where we saw a more specific increase”, he says.

Negatively impacted segments

The main sector impacted by interest rate growth is retail, which not by chance is formed by companies on the negative side of the Ibovespa. Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) drops 74.83% in the year, followed by Via (VIIA3), Pão de Açúcar (PCAR3) and Americanas (AMER3), with respective falls of 66.83%, 69.77% and 63.01 %.

By parceling out purchases, consumers are able to adapt to the size of their pocket when interest rates are not high, explains Vieira. Because of this, retailers end up suffering more.

The variable income operator also points out that some companies even tried to hold prices to the maximum, but there came a time when it was necessary to pass them on to the consumer, making the product more expensive and reducing sales.

It indicates that investors looking for retail securities in the portfolio should look for companies aimed at the upper classes and that have a broad portfolio.

Another impacted sector, according to the specialist, is technology-oriented companies. “This segment needs a lot of capital to insert money and thus grow with the number of clients and active accounts, that’s why we call growth companies. When there is an increase in interest, this cost of capital is also more expensive”, says Vieira.

She even complements listing the real estate sector. According to Vieira, Cyrela (CYRE3), Eztec (EZTC3) and Gafisa (GFSA3) are assets that showed significant losses, since financing is also more costly with the high Selic, not counting the inflation in construction material costs.

“It doesn’t mean that companies will go bankrupt, but it’s a more challenging time. For those who have these companies in their portfolio, they should look to a much larger horizon”, adds Vieira.

Another point of attention is for the most indebted companies, as highlighted by Antônio Sanches, an investment specialist at Rico. “The more indebted companies end up suffering because, the higher the interest rate, the more that company’s debt will grow over time. In addition, some sectors require greater leverage, such as aviation and civil construction companies, which have high production costs”, he points out.

Paloma Brum, investment analyst at Toro, also highlights the impact on the education sector. According to her, in this scenario, expenses tend to be reduced, focused on the consumption of essential items. “Family budgets for education services, especially higher education, tend to be affected, affecting companies in the sector, which may suffer from the increase in evasion and default rate among current enrollments, in addition to the drop in the uptake of new students,” explains Brum.

Sectors that can benefit

Despite the negative impacts for the class in general and for certain sectors, there are possibilities for gains.

Pedrolin, from Blue3, highlights that banks and insurance companies may receive a positive impact as a result of the increase in the Selic rate. The first of them manages to transfer credit operations. “In addition, banks also make investments in interest curves, as interest rates grow, financial income and cashiers’ income also increase”, he points out. Insurers, on the other hand, receive the insured’s premium and apply this amount to fixed income. In this way, cash income and income also grow.

Value companies should be the ones that stand out the most and should continue along the same path, according to the variable income operator of B.Side, as is the case of banks and sanitation, gas and energy companies.

