Experts say two doses of vaccine are not enough to prevent omicron variant infection | world and science

Illustrative image of coronavirusPixabay – Creative Commons

On Friday, 10, UK scientists said that two doses of vaccines against covid-19 are not enough to prevent a person from being infected by the omicron variant.

A preliminary analysis of patients infected with omicron and delta showed that the immunizers lost their effectiveness in preventing infections by the new strain, discovered in the Netherlands and later identified cases in South Africa.