Experts say two doses of vaccine are not enough to prevent omicron variant infection | world and science

Published 12/10/2021 4:04 PM

On Friday, 10, UK scientists said that two doses of vaccines against covid-19 are not enough to prevent a person from being infected by the omicron variant.

A preliminary analysis of patients infected with omicron and delta showed that the immunizers lost their effectiveness in preventing infections by the new strain, discovered in the Netherlands and later identified cases in South Africa.

According to the study, there was a drop in both the effectiveness of the vaccine from AstraZeneca/Oxford, as well as from Pfizer/BioNTech. But with a booster dose, protection increased against omicron, at levels between 70% and 75%, according to the UK Health Safety Agency.

The head of Immunization at the UK Health Safety Agency, Mary Ramsey, told the BBC network that this initial analysis should be treated with caution. “But they indicate that a few months after the second dose, there is a greater risk of getting the omicron variant compared to the delta,” he said.

Analyzing data from 581 omicron cases and thousands of delta cases, the scientists believe that the immunizers offer good protection against severe cases of covid-19 that could send an infected patient to a hospital stay.

