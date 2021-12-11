Experts say two doses of vaccine are not enough to prevent omicron variant infection | world and science

Illustrative image of coronavirusPixabay – Creative Commons
Published 12/10/2021 4:04 PM
On Friday, 10, UK scientists said that two doses of vaccines against covid-19 are not enough to prevent a person from being infected by the omicron variant.
A preliminary analysis of patients infected with omicron and delta showed that the immunizers lost their effectiveness in preventing infections by the new strain, discovered in the Netherlands and later identified cases in South Africa.
The head of Immunization at the UK Health Safety Agency, Mary Ramsey, told the BBC network that this initial analysis should be treated with caution. “But they indicate that a few months after the second dose, there is a greater risk of getting the omicron variant compared to the delta,” he said.
Analyzing data from 581 omicron cases and thousands of delta cases, the scientists believe that the immunizers offer good protection against severe cases of covid-19 that could send an infected patient to a hospital stay.