Extended IPI exemption on the purchase of a vehicle by a person with a disability and a taxi driver — Senado Notícias

The Senate approved, on Thursday (9), the House’s substitute for the bill (PL) 5,149/2020, which extends for five years, until December 31, 2026, the exemption from IPI on the acquisition of new passenger cars by taxi drivers, taxi driver cooperatives and people with disabilities and hearing impaired people. The latter were included in the bill by the rapporteur, senator Romário (PL-RJ), in compliance with the decision of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) issued in the judgment of the Direct Action of Unconstitutionality by Omission (ADO) 30/DF, of 2020.

The senators approved the basic text of the proposal, which maintained a provision included by the Chamber that revokes tax benefits in the health area, as a way to accommodate the waiver of revenue resulting from the IPI exemption. Next Wednesday (15), as the first item on the agenda, the highlights of the PSDB and PT will be voted on to define the source of financing for the benefit provided for in the project.

The text raises the maximum price of the car from R$ 140 thousand to R$ 200 thousand, including taxes, which can be purchased with exemption from the IPI for people with disabilities.

As a source of budgetary-financial compensation for the waiver of income, the text proposes the extinction of the zero rate benefit of the Contribution to PIS/Pasep and Cofins levied on the acquisition of products intended for use in hospitals and other health service providers , as well as about semen and embryos. It also establishes, in compliance with the principle of ninety, that the return of the collection of those social contributions will only occur from the first business day of the fourth month of validity of the law in which the text approved in Plenary is converted.

“The measure does not enjoy my appreciation, but it is necessary to open fiscal space to accommodate the waiver of revenue, in the amount of R$ 1.891 billion per year”, evaluated Romário in his report.

The substitute approved by the Chamber on December 1st originated in the Finance and Taxation Committee, authored by Deputy Tiago Dimas (Solidarity-TO), which also includes the end of the PIS/Pasep and Cofins exemption for chemical, pharmaceutical and hospital products , as set out in the Income Tax reform (PL 2.337/21) approved by the House. The estimated revenue increase was R$15.9 billion in three years (2022 to 2024).

Discussion

At the beginning of the session, senator Paulo Paim (PT-RS) criticized the changes made to Mara Gabrilli’s project in the Chamber.

— We are in favor of the bill in the form that the Senate voted, we cannot agree with the “tortoises” that came from the Chamber, who revoke exemption and health benefits, harming all consumers, the drug network, the Santas Casas, the philanthropic hospitals , the entire health chain, including the SUS [Sistema Único de Saúde]. The “tortoises” that came from the Chamber are unacceptable – he said.

Senator Vanderlan Cardoso (PSD-GO) criticized the changes made by the Chamber to the bill.

— It revokes the Pis/Cofins exemption for chemical, pharmaceutical and hospital products, it is not fair. They distorted the entire purpose of the project. To give the benefit to the taxi driver, do you have to end the benefit of medication? I don’t think it’s fair. I would like us to find an alternative so that the incentives for medicines would remain. The increases can come at a bad time for medicines, the mayors are unable to absorb the increase in PIS/Cofins on medicines. In this pandemic, we had an increase of up to two thousand percent in some basic inputs for the production of medicines. What they did with the Mara Gabrilli project, by revoking PIS/Cofins exemption on products and medicines, was not fair on the part of the government’s economic team – he said.

Government leader, senator Fernando Bezerra Coelho (MDB-PE) highlighted that a project of the same content, already considered in the Chamber and in the Senate, ended up being vetoed for not having indicated the source of financing for granting the benefit. This veto, he stressed, should be considered by Congress next week.

— It is necessary to comply with the Fiscal Responsibility Law. If we by chance accept the prominence of the PSDB and PT, we will again face the veto because we are not complying with the law. It can be argued that the increase in the PIS and Cofins load for certain instruments and medicines was used as a source of financing for the benefit. So, it can be argued that this is not the best source, but I remember that the PIS and Cofins load is very reduced when compared to the IPI. The rates are too low. The indication of the source does not indicate that it will benefit from the entire benefit. My appeal is for us to be able to comply with the law and, as of January, to actually be able to vote in accordance with Senator Romário’s report. The government forwards in favor of the report. Otherwise, the matter will again be a candidate for presidential veto and, next year, we do not deliver the expected benefit for taxi drivers and people with disabilities – he said.

Fernando Bezerra Coelho said it is essential to identify the source of funding so that the project can escape a new presidential veto.

— In the case of the IPI, we are bringing the tax rate for cars to zero. If we vote for prominence, the matter is a candidate for veto, it has already been done once, it will be for the second time due to the imposition of the Fiscal Responsibility Law. And we will not deliver the benefits to those who are waiting for the matter to be approved this year in the National Congress – he said.

“Tortoises”

Author of the original project, senator Mara Gabrilli (PSDB-SP) defended the text approved by the Senate in May and sent to the Chamber, where it was approved in the form of the substitute appreciated by the senators.

— The matter was unanimously approved. The proposal that left the Senate in May this year had an impact analysis and the government’s commitment to guaranteeing the execution by the LOA itself[Lei Orçamentária anual]. But, in a non-transparent way, the government included “tortoise” disguised as a compensatory measure, the value exceeding three times the value of the resignation. It is a “tortoise”, a threat, an irrational attack on SUS [Sistema Único de Saúde] and well-being of Brazilians. The government had the audacity to rescue one of the most controversial of the income tax bill, approved by the Chamber [PL 2.337/2021], which is precisely the revocation of tax benefits in the health area, one of the reasons for the suspension of the bill’s processing in the Senate – he said, referring to PL 2337/2021, which awaits the receipt of amendments in the Economic Affairs Committee ( CAE)..

Mara Gabrilli argued that the financial compensation related to the IPI exemption should be incorporated into the budget forecast of the Annual Budget Law itself. She also highlighted that the change made in the Chamber affects the supply of essential medicines for continuous use for the treatment of cancer, hypertension, AIDS, heart disease, hepatitis, allergies, prostate, arthritis and anti-inflammatory drugs.

— The end of the zero rate puts the population at risk, the revocation also affects products for use in hospitals, clinics and health campaigns, analysis laboratories. Santas Casas and philanthropic hospitals are threatened with bankruptcy, it is an impact on the entire health system – he said.

Senator Flávio Arns (Podemos-PR) classified the change made by the Chamber as “absurd and incomprehensible” and lamented “the lack of humanity and sensitivity of the economic part” in defending the compensation that should come from medicines for the approval of the project.

Senator Omar Aziz (PSD-AM) defended the understanding as a way to avoid the withdrawal of tax benefits in the health area.

— Regarding the disabled, the project is important, but, I ask you, how many disabled people are there in Brazil who depend not on a car, but on medication to survive? We cannot make this mistake, I am not against encouraging the purchase of cars for the disabled, but let us vote on Tuesday or Wednesday, after a conversation with the Budget Rapporteur, Congressman Hugo Leal, the president of the CMO[Comissão Mista de Orçamento], senator Rose de Freitas, with the government leader to reach a solution. I’m in favor of the project, but I’m not in favor of increasing the cost of the medicine to pay for it – he said.

The bill’s rapporteur, senator Romário (PL-RJ) also defended the understanding to conclude the vote on the text.

— Defining the font is a problem. The ideal is that we can reach an agreement and not let the project be vetoed. Far from being ideal, when reporting the project, I never felt comfortable, but from the moment the government commits to finding another source without taking it out of health, I am agreeing to vote [os destaques] next week,” he said.