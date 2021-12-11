Fagner must be denounced by the STJD’s Attorney and could be hooked in 2022

Right-back Fagner was sent off in the final stretch of the game between Corinthians and Juventude, last Thursday, for the last round of the 2021 Brazilian Championship. As a result, Timão could lose the athlete in some games in the 2022 season.

As published by GE, the attorney of the Superior Court of Sports Justice is studying which article can frame the expulsion of the player and will file a complaint against Fagner. After that, the STJD will assess whether or not to take it to trial.

Fagner was sent off directly in the 45th minute of the game between Juventude and Corinthians. In summary, the referee Rodolpho Toski Marques noted that “after a foul against his team, he kicked his opponent in the belly with excessive force, when the game had already been paralyzed”.

It is important to highlight that, according to paragraph 3 of article 48 of the regulation, Fagner would not comply with the automatic suspension in the next Brasileirão since “the automatic impediments referred to in the caput of this article and in article 47 of this RGC are considered extinct if the competition or the club’s participation in a knockout competition”.

However, if the STJD decides to punish Fagner after accepting the complaint and bringing him to trial, the full-back will have to comply with the respective punishment in the first CBF tournament that Corinthians plays in 2022 according to the date of the judgment. Thus, the lateral could be low in an eventual match in the Copa do Brasil, which starts before the national championship.

See more at: Fagner.