‘False Positives’ Scandal: Colombian Military Admits 247 Murders – International

BOGOTÁ – A group of 21 soldiers and a civilian who were accused by the Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP) of Colombia of war crimes and against humanity acknowledged its responsibility in the murder of up to 247 innocent young people to present them as casualties of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (Farc) in combat, in the scandal known in the country as “false positives”.

“After the indictment, 22 of the 26 people who appeared before the court recognized the truth and responsibility for the crimes charged by the Jurisdiction”, announced this Friday, 10, at a press conference Catalina Díaz, magistrate of this transitory justice body created by the agreement of peace between the government and the extinct Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) guerrilla.

Among the 22 defendants in question is retired General Paulino Coronado, the most senior official among those who acknowledged responsibility in the case.

Former commander of the 30th Brigade, he asked this Friday, when speaking in court, “forgiveness for the great pain caused by the heinous acts committed (…) leading to the death of innocent people who were presented as combatants.”

The first indictment, about “false positives” in Catatumbo, on the border with the Venezuela — the first to be made official, on July 6 — is related to ten soldiers and one civilian for “decisive participation in the murder of at least 120 people in a state of indefensibility”.

“The 11 defendants, including General Paulino Coronado and four colonels, as well as the other non-commissioned officers and officers, fully acknowledged their responsibility in writing,” the magistrate of this judicial body explained today.

However, in the second indictment, which linked two colonels and 13 other military officers from the La Popa battalion (based in Valledupar, northeastern Colombia) to 127 murders and enforced disappearances in the Caribbean region of Colombia, neither of the two high-ranking officers was pleaded guilty.

“Colonels Publio Hernán Mejía and Juan Carlos Figueroa, commanders of the La Popa Battalion during 2002 and 2004 and 2004 and 2005, have denied responsibility and will be sent to the Investigation and Prosecution Unit (UIA)”, where they could face a sentence of up to 20 years of prison, announced Díaz.

The Jurisdiction will send the acceptance of the responsibility of these 22 people to the victims and to the Public Ministry for their observations and to start new hearings for the recognition of truth and authorship, after which the JEP will issue the first sentences, which are reparatory to the victims and not necessarily entail prison terms.

“JEP concluded that the crimes would not have occurred without the Army’s institutional policy of counting bodies, without the policy of incentives and the constant pressure exerted by commanders on their subordinates to obtain combat deaths”, reiterated the court created to try crimes of war and against humanity committed by the two sides in conflict.

In February, JEP raised to 6,402 the number of people who “were illegitimately killed to be presented as combat victims nationwide between 2002 and 2008,” a period in which the Colombian government was presided over by Alvaro Uribe (2002-2010).

The JEP does not impose detention sentences if there is recognition of responsibility for the crimes, but otherwise those responsible can be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison.

If an accused acknowledges responsibility and provides the truth, special sanctions will be imposed, such as limitations on freedom of residence and movement, carrying out work to repair victims and society – for example, building schools or roads, or participating in environmental promotion programs. / EFE