Fantastic Beasts 3: Longa wins first and electrifying teaser with new actor playing Grindewald; come watch!

OMG! Warner Bros. presented the potterheads this Friday (10), when releasing a new teaser of “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore”. The plot will feature Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) trying to stop the dark wizard, Gerardo Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen), from taking control of the wizarding world. For this, it will have the support of Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne).

The video begins with a retrospective of everything that happened in the wizarding universe created by JK Rowling since the birth of the “Harry Potter” saga. In the final minutes, we see unpublished images of the new feature that is coming around. Newt appears with his friends walking the halls of Hogwarts, until he meets Dumbledore. The group then apparates somewhere else outside the castle. Throughout the clip, the powerful witcher also appears holding the golden snitch! Pick up this easter egg, Brazil!

“The world as we know it is unraveling. Things that seem unimaginable today will seem unavoidable tomorrow. If you agree to do as I ask, you will have to trust me. Even when all your instincts tell you no”, says Law’s character, in a snippet. Among very intense scenes, we also have the introduction of actor Mads Mikkelsen as Grindelwald, a role previously played by Johnny Depp.

The release date of the official trailer was also revealed: December 13th! Who else is already counting the seconds, huh?! LOL. “Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets” hits theaters on the day April 15, 2022. Ezra Miller, Katherine Waterston, Alison Sudol, Callum Turner, Dan Floger, Poppy Corby-Tuech, Jessica Williams, Richard Coyle, Oliver Masucci, Victoria Yeates, Wilf Scolding, Jeremy Azis, Emilia Karlsson, Sean Tarlo and Tony McCarthy complete the cast.

Watch the teaser: