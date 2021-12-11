FGTS Review Requests exceed R$1 billion in 2021

Over this year, more than 1 billion in FGTS inflation adjustment review calculations were generated through the startup LOIT FGTS. Hundreds of thousands of people performed the free analysis of their FGTS accounts, with an average value per worker of approximately R$10 thousand.

The service, available through the website https://fgts.loitlegal.com.br, receives the FGTS extracts that can be obtained from the CAIXA FGTS application and automatically performs the exchange of the monetary correction index of the person’s entire history, replacing the TR by an inflation index such as the IPCAe.

Although the numbers are large, they are still very small close to what they could be, considering the number of workers who have received deposits in the guarantee fund since 1999, when the TR began to be used in a calculation modality that brought losses to citizens with the loss of purchasing power.

It is estimated that around 70 million Brazilians could file requests for revision of the FGTS, as even those who have already withdrawn the funds in part or in full, would be entitled to correction for the period in which the money remained in the linked account.

The prognoses are very favorable to the worker, since the TR has already been considered unconstitutional in similar situations, such as in the case of correction of court orders and labor debts. The normal way would be justice to define in an analogous way by replacing the TR in the correction of the FGTS.

However, the matter remains stalled and awaiting a decision by the STF. The troubled period that the country has been facing with the pandemic and a lot of political struggle has not been favorable for the decision to be prioritized.

The fact is that people can and should file their requests, exercising their citizenship, in order to guarantee that they are in search of this right. Certainly, whoever has a filed lawsuit will have more chances of receiving the amounts in full in the future.

The simplest way to apply for a review of the FGTS is through the Special Federal Court, which accepts cases with a maximum value of 60 minimum wages, currently around R$66 thousand.

In this modality, the citizen can file the request without the need to have a lawyer accompanying the process, directly through the websites of the courts. The startup LOIT ( https://fgts.loitlegal.com.br ) offers documentation services, guidance and even support in the filing of these requests, which are directly in the beneficiary’s name awaiting the decision of the STF and subsequent deployment for all individual processes .

Whoever has amounts above the ceiling to receive, must then look for a lawyer to file the request with the Federal Court, which will continue, in the same way, suspended until the decision of the STF.

It is not possible to estimate when the matter will advance in the Supreme Court, but that could happen at any time.