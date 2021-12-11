Fiat Strada can now come with automatic transmission in two versions | Releases







Disclosure Automatic transmission is available in Volcano and newer Ranch versions, which becomes the top of the line

Fiat launches the brand’s last launch in 2021, the new Strada with automatic transmission, available both for the Volcano version (which continues to offer the manual option) and for the rookie Ranch, which becomes the new top-of-the-line version of the pickup.



The exchange rate system of type CVT

simulates seven gears and is always associated with the 1.3 Firefly engine

, which generates 107 hp and 13.7 kgfm

with ethanol and 98 hp and 13.2 kgfm

when fueled with gasoline. By the way, this is the same set that already equips the recently released SUV Pulse

and the pair Argo/Kronos.

speaking of the version ranch

, this one features mudguards, mirrors painted in gloss black, Ranch logo next to the mudguard, side steps, gray longitudinal roof bars, exclusive marine hood with “Ranch” inscription engraved on the cover and alloy wheels. 15” lightweight with ATR tires for mixed use.

Also, in the new version of Strada

there are tapered LED headlamps with DRL (Daytime Running Light) lights, a grille with the brand’s Logo Script in the center with the elegant Fiat Flag on the right and the creased hood, among other items.

Inside, the panel receives a two-tone painting, with brown elements, similar to the same configuration as the larger pickup truck. torus

, around the upper storage compartment, contrasting with the gloss black painted air vents.

Are part of the new version package stability control

with ramp start assistant (Hill Holder), E-Locker traction control (TC+), four standard airbags (two front and two side), sound sensors and a reversing camera with dynamic lines that facilitate maneuvering, headlights fog and tire pressure monitoring sensor.

the bucket has 844 liters

of volume and can carry up to 600 kg and

the back cover has a spring system to facilitate its opening and closing, and it can support up to 400 kg.

According to Herlander Zolla, director of commercial operations and the Fiat brand in Brazil, with the arrival of the automatic transmission option for the Volcano and Ranch versions, the company hopes to achieve a 10% sales growth.

“THE Strada

it is a very promising vehicle and showing a significant growth given the diversity of use, both for work and for the family, and we expect to sell 50% of Volcano and 50% of Ranch”, predicts the executive.

THE Strada Volcano

with automatic transmission has a public price of R$ 111,990 while the high-end version ranch

costs R$ 116,990.