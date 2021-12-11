Fiat Strada CVT debut with new Jeep Renegade version and price

Leading the way among the pickup trucks and the best-selling car of the year in 2021, Fiat Strada won another argument to sell even more. For the first time, it now has an automatic transmission option, available only for the more expensive versions, starting at R$ 111,990. The pickup also gains the unprecedented Ranch configuration.

Strada’s mechanical set is exactly the same as the one already present in the Pulse, that is, it combines the 1.3 Firefly engine with a CVT gearbox with seven virtual gears and three driving modes (normal, manual and sport).

Also like the Pulse, the 1.3 engine lost power and torque to follow the new Proconve rules, which come into force in January 2022. Now, the Strada has 98/107 hp (ethanol/petrol) and 13.2/ 13.7 kgfm of torque (ethanol/petrol). Until then, they were 101/109 hp and 13.7/14.2 kgfm, respectively.

The load capacity of the CVT versions was reduced to compensate for the greater weight of the gearbox. Fiat has not yet revealed, however, the exact data. The revision costs will be exactly the same as for manual versions.

More equipped Volcano and new version

The new mechanical combination is present in the already known Volcano version, which is more equipped, and in the unprecedented Ranch, inspired by the same Toro version.

Starting at R$ 111,990, the Strada Volcano CVT is equipped with LED headlights, front and side airbags, traction and stability controls, multimedia center with a 7-inch screen, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, rear parking sensors and camera aft. In addition to them, it gains a Sport function, a cell phone charger by induction and an armrest.

The differentials of the unprecedented Strada Ranch, starting at R$ 116,990, are purely visual. On the outside, it adopts side stirrups, new 15-inch diamond wheels with ATR tires, an exclusive marine hood with the version name, black mirrors, mudguard and version logos on the sides and rear.

Inside, it gets seats with black and brown upholstery in imitation leather, nameplates that identify the version, exclusive threshold and center panel appliqué in brown. The equipment list is exactly the same as the Volcano version.

