FIFA makes official change that authorizes Palmeiras to sign for the World Cup – 12/10/2021

FIFA has made official in its calendar the change in the dates of the transfer window for Brazil for the 1st half of 2022, which benefits Palmeiras — the club will now be able to hire players to enroll in the Club World Cup, which will be played from 3rd to 12th of February in the UAE. The CBF had already sent a document to state federations and clubs with the change.

The window starts on January 19th and ends on April 12th and is already in the FIFA transfer system, TMS. Previously, the organization had stipulated the dates from February 1st to April 25th, which would prevent Palmeiras from registering reinforcements for the World Cup, since the list of entries has to be sent to the international federation by January 24th — there was also flexibility with regarding a provisional list that should be sent by January 3rd.

Palmeiras made a request to FIFA, via CBF, to change the window and make the deadline for the provisional list more flexible. Another three clubs that will compete in the World Cup, Monterrey (Mexico), Al Jazira (UAE) and Auckland City (New Zealand) would also have problems registering reinforcements if there was no such change and made the same request.

The new president of Palmeiras, Leila Pereira, who takes office next Wednesday (15th), is considering making signings with a view to the World Cup. Priorities are an area striker, a man of speed and a defender. There is also a negotiation for the permanence of technician Abel Ferreira, who has a contract until the end of 2022, but may have the agreement renewed. He is on vacation in Portugal.

According to the World Cup regulations, a player can only be entered into the tournament if he has been hired in a period that includes the international transfer windows. Opening on January 19, Palmeiras can make official signings made in December and early January and include them in the World Cup. In the 2020 edition, which was also postponed due to the pandemic and held in February 2021, Palmeiras could not register striker Breno Lopes, author of the Libertadores-2020 title goal over Santos, because he had signed outside the period of international transactions.

The football market in 2022 will have a novelty, the creation of the national transfer window, as required by FIFA regulation and its implementation was postponed in 2020 because of covid-19. Now the negotiations between teams from Brazil will also have a deadline to occur, as has been happening for years between clubs from different countries. The dates will be the same as the international ones and, outside this period, clubs will not be able to hire, unless the athlete is free in the market without a link to another association.

The dates for national and international transfers in 2022 will be:

– January 19th to April 12th

– July 18th to August 15th

Palmeiras will debut at the 2021 World Cup on February 8, at 1:30 pm (GMT), against the winner from Monterrey (Mexico) vs. Al Ahly (Egypt). If he wins, he will play in the final on February 12th — Chelsea (England), Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia), Auckland City (New Zealand) and Al Jazira (UAE) will also play in the tournament.