FII Center: Ifix is ​​up again and closes the week with a rise of 2.42%

The IFIX – the index of the most traded real estate funds on the Stock Exchange – closed the session this Friday (10) with a high of 0.18%, at 2,673 points. In Thursday’s session, the indicator had fallen 0.16%, interrupting a sequence of eight consecutive highs in December. In the week, the index accumulated an increase of 2.42% and, in the month, 3.70%. In 2021, the indicator still accumulates a drop of 6.83%.

The last trading session of the week started with the country’s official inflation on the investors’ radar. This Friday (10), the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) released the Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) for November, which rose 0.95%. Although it registered a deceleration in relation to the result of October, which was 1.25%, inflation was the highest for the month since 2015 (1.01%).

In the year, the indicator accumulates a high of 9.26% and, in the last 12 months, of 10.74%, above the 10.67% registered in the immediately previous 12 months. The accumulated in 12 months, inclusive, was the highest since November 2003 (11.02%). In November 2020, the monthly variation was 0.89%.

As well as the rise in interest rates, the rise in the IPCA has benefited “paper” real estate funds, which invest in securities linked to inflation indices and the CDI rate (interbank deposit certificate). Receivables FIIs top the list of the most profitable in 2021.

Biggest highs of this Friday (10):

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) PVBI11 VBI Prime Properties Corporate Slabs 4.77 TEPP11 Tellus Properties Corporate Slabs 3.42 GTWR11 Green Towers Corporate Slabs 3.41 FIIB11 Industrial from Brazil Hybrid 3.27 VIFI11 Vinci Financial Instruments Titles and Val. Mob. 2.99

Biggest casualties this Friday (10):

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) PATC11 Homeland Corporate Buildings Corporate Slabs -3.69 TORD11 Tordesillas EI Others -2.62 BCFF11 BTG Pactual Fund of Funds Titles and Val. Mob. -2.15 HGPO11 CSHG Prime Corporate Slabs -2.05 GGRC11 GGR Covepi Income Logistics -1.81

Source: B3

XP Properties rents new space in Alphaville, Mahogany Real Estate I finalizes company sale and more

Check out the latest information disclosed by real estate funds in relevant facts:

XP Properties (XPPR11) rents two other units of the Itower Building, in Alphaville

The XP Properties fund announced in a material fact, on Thursday (9), that it had entered into a lease agreement with Telefônica Cibersecurity e Tecnologia, a cybersecurity services and solutions company.

The company will occupy units 103 and 104 of the Itower Building, in the Condomínio Empresarial Iguatemi Alphaville, located in Barueri (SP). The spaces represent a gross leasable area (GLA) of almost 760 square meters.

The contract with Telefônica Cibersecurity is valid for 60 months as of November 2021.

According to the fund’s calculations, the gross revenue accrued with the contract in the first 24 months of validity will be R$ 0.1316 per share. After the 25th month, without considering the inflation adjustment, the estimated income is R$ 0.0060 per share.

The new lease will reduce vacancy at XP Properties by 1.26 percentage points, currently at 46%, according to the latest management report.

With 49,791 shareholders, the fund’s objective is to obtain gains from the commercial exploration of projects in segments such as corporate slabs, education and hospitals.

Last month, XP Properties had already closed the lease of two other units of the Itower building, 101 and 102, with Telefônica IOT Big Data and Tecnologia do Brasil, an internet of things services and solutions company, with a deadline of 58 months .

Mahogany Real Estate Impact Development (MGIM11) finalizes sale of Araucária Participações

On Thursday (9), the Mahogany Real Estate Impact Development fund received payment for the shares of the company Araucária Development Participações, which were part of the fund’s portfolio.

Discounting the R$ 3 million down payment, which had already been paid, the purchasing party has now deposited the amount of R$ 30 million for the deal started on November 12th.

The holding had financial commitments of nearly R$29 million, an amount that will be deducted from the transaction value. Thus, the impact of the business on the fund’s revenue will be R$4 million, equivalent to R$16.19 per share.

V2 Properties (VVPR11) continues the purchase of space occupied by Dengo do Brasil

The V2 Properties Fund paid an installment of R$100 thousand that was provided for in the contract for the purchase of a property on Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima, in São Paulo (SP).

The purchase of the 1.5 thousand square meter space began in October and the value of the operation is estimated at R$ 26 million.

The site is leased to Dengo do Brasil, a chocolate company, until 2035. The current rent is R$182 thousand per month, which represents an increase in the fund’s income distribution of approximately R$0.10 %.

The portion of R$100 thousand, which was corrected by the CDI (interbank deposit certificate), was already reserved in the fund’s cash, which excludes any financial impact on the portfolio’s revenues.

V2 Properties’ portfolio currently comprises six properties in the states of São Paulo, Minas Gerais and Bahia, which add up to a GLA of 42 thousand square meters.

With zero vacancy, the fund operates in both the corporate and logistics segments. The portfolio also has CRIs (certificates of real estate receivables), totaling a net worth of R$238 million.

today’s dividends

Check out the real estate funds that distribute income this Friday (10):

ticker Background Income (BRL) FIIB11 Industrial from Brazil 3.36 HABT11 Habitat II 1.15

Source: InfoMoney

Real estate turnover: Market value of real estate funds does not follow the growth of FIIs’ net worth

The net worth of real estate funds hit a record in October, reaching R$ 167 billion. The number is R$ 5 billion higher than the previous top, registered in June 2021. The information is part of a monthly bulletin released by B3.

Despite the growth in equity, the market value of real estate funds fell between September and October, from BRL 132 billion to BRL 130 billion.

Individuals, on the other hand, continue as protagonists of the REIT segment. In November, the market gained 11 thousand new investors in real estate funds. A total of 1.514 million Brazilians currently invest in the product. In December 2020, the number was 1.17 million.

