Final between Corinthians and So Paulo at Paulisto Feminine breaks audience record on SporTV

The grand final of the São Paulo Women’s 2021 Championship between Corinthians and São Paulo, at Neo Química Arena, broke the audience record for a women’s soccer match in Brazil.

The Majestic was broadcast on closed TV by SportTV. The Grupo Globo channel led the audience among all pay TV channels during the exhibition of Timão’s victory by 3-1 against its rival. The duel was 14% above the second place. This was also the highest audience for a women’s football game on the channel since 2014.

It is worth remembering that this was not the only expression number in the grand finale Majestic. Corinthians took 30,077 fans to the Neo Química Arena and broke the attendance record in women’s soccer games in Brazil.

Since the reactivation of the sport at the club, female Corinthians have won ten titles. There were three Brazilians (2018, 2020 and 2021), three from São Paulo (2019, 2020 and 2021), three Libertadores (2017, 2019 and 2021) and one Copa do Brasil (2016).

In 2021, Corinthians played 48 games, with 42 wins, four draws and two defeats. The squad scored 182 goals and conceded 26, ensuring a 90.28% advantage.

